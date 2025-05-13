Hamas leader Muhammed Sinwar assassinated, sources say
'Cautious optimism' that terror leader eliminated in IDF air strike at Khan Yunis hospital
Israeli sources are expressing ‘cautious optimism’ that an assassination attempt on Muhammad Sinwar, the head of Hamas’s military wing, has been successful.
The IDF undertook a precision military strike with nine bunker-buster bombs at a hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry say six were killed and forty injured in the strike, but have not mentioned Sinwar.
If confirmed, the news comes seven months after the elimination of his brother Yahya Sinwar, architect of the 7 October Hamas atrocities across Israel.
An official joint IDF and ISA statement said: “A short while ago, the IDF and ISA conducted a precise struck on Hamas terrorists in a command and control centre located in an underground terrorist infrastructure site beneath the European hospital in Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.
“The Hamas terrorist organisation continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorist activity, demonstrating its cynical and brutal use of the civilian population in the hospital and its surroundings.
“Prior to and during the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians and civilian infrastructure, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. The IDF and ISA will continue to operate to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel.”
