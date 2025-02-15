Hamas releases three more hostages from Gaza hell
Iair Horn, 46, Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Alexander Troufanov, 29, spent 498 days in captivity in Gaza
Three more hostages have been released by the Hamas terror group after spending 498 days in captivity in Gaza.
Israeli-Argentinian Iair Horn, 46; Israeli-American Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Israeli-Russian Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29 were handed over to the Red Cross in another highly-staged ceremony.
Israel said Horn had been held in “unimaginable conditions”after he and his brother Eitan had been “violently kidnapped” on October 7.
As he was led on stage by Hamas as his release begun, Horn was told to hold up an hourglass with writing under it that read, “Time is running out,” featuring the pictures of hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother.
Posters put on the stage by the terror group during the release process included rejecting Donald Trump proposed plan for Gaza with the slogan “No displacement except to Jerusalem.”
There was also a poster appearing to depict the final moments of Hamas’s former leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in October.
On Saturday morning, dozens of Hamas fighters lined up in the southern city of Khan Younis around a stage bearing the logo of the group’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
It was the latest attempt by the terror group to give an impression that it was still strong, despite suffering huge losses during the Gaza war.
The Israeli military later confirmed that the three hostages had arrived in a dedicated facility near the Gaza border, where they were handed over by the Red Cross, before returning to Israel.
“We are overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for Sasha’s return home,” said Troufanov’s family, who mourn the loss of his father, Vitaly, who was killed in Hamas’ October 7 attack.
The family said they were unsure if the released hostage knew of the death and feared it could “completely transform his homecoming from a day of great joy to one of deep mourning for his beloved father.”
Horn’s family expressed relief, stating, “Now, we can breathe a little. Our Iair is home after surviving hell in Gaza.”
Iair’s brother, Eitan is still held captive in Gaza.
“Now, we need to bring Eitan back so our family can truly breathe,” the family said.
Dekel Chen’s family also expressed joy at his return, saying, “Our Sagui is home. A friend, son, partner and most importantly a father … he will meet his daughters … and for the first time meet his little daughter, Shahar.”
Avital Dekel Chen, the wife of the U.S.-Israeli former hostage , said:”There is nothing more romantic than being told on Valentine’s Day that my love is coming home.”
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Hamas “again attempted this week to violate the agreement and create a crisis on false pretenses,” in a statement released shortly after the hostages’ arrival in Israeli territory on Saturday.
According to the statement, Hamas “backtracked” thanks to “the reinforcement of our troops inside and around Gaza, and thanks to President Trump’s unequivocal statement.”
Among those Palestinians to be released amongst a total of 369 were 36 serving life sentences.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.