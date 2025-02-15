Hamas releases three more hostages from Gaza hell

Three more hostages have been released by the Hamas terror group after spending 498 days in captivity in Gaza.

Israeli-Argentinian Iair Horn, 46; Israeli-American Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Israeli-Russian Alexander (Sasha) Troufanov, 29 were handed over to the Red Cross in another highly-staged ceremony.

Israel said Horn had been held in “unimaginable conditions”after he and his brother Eitan had been “violently kidnapped” on October 7.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

As he was led on stage by Hamas as his release begun, Horn was told to hold up an hourglass with writing under it that read, “Time is running out,” featuring the pictures of hostage Matan Zangauker and his mother.

Posters put on the stage by the terror group during the release process included rejecting Donald Trump proposed plan for Gaza with the slogan “No displacement except to Jerusalem.”

There was also a poster appearing to depict the final moments of Hamas’s former leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by Israeli forces in October.

On Saturday morning, dozens of Hamas fighters lined up in the southern city of Khan Younis around a stage bearing the logo of the group’s armed wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

It was the latest attempt by the terror group to give an impression that it was still strong, despite suffering huge losses during the Gaza war.

The Israeli military later confirmed that the three hostages had arrived in a dedicated facility near the Gaza border, where they were handed over by the Red Cross, before returning to Israel.

“We are overwhelmed with emotion and gratitude for Sasha’s return home,” said Troufanov’s family, who mourn the loss of his father, Vitaly, who was killed in Hamas’ October 7 attack.

The family said they were unsure if the released hostage knew of the death and feared it could “completely transform his homecoming from a day of great joy to one of deep mourning for his beloved father.”

Horn’s family expressed relief, stating, “Now, we can breathe a little. Our Iair is home after surviving hell in Gaza.”

Iair’s brother, Eitan is still held captive in Gaza.

“Now, we need to bring Eitan back so our family can truly breathe,” the family said.

Dekel Chen’s family also expressed joy at his return, saying, “Our Sagui is home. A friend, son, partner and most importantly a father … he will meet his daughters … and for the first time meet his little daughter, Shahar.”

Avital Dekel Chen, the wife of the U.S.-Israeli former hostage , said:”There is nothing more romantic than being told on Valentine’s Day that my love is coming home.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said Hamas “again attempted this week to violate the agreement and create a crisis on false pretenses,” in a statement released shortly after the hostages’ arrival in Israeli territory on Saturday.

According to the statement, Hamas “backtracked” thanks to “the reinforcement of our troops inside and around Gaza, and thanks to President Trump’s unequivocal statement.”

Among those Palestinians to be released amongst a total of 369 were 36 serving life sentences.