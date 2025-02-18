Bibas family: Our journey is not over until we see confirmation of Shiri, Ariel and Kfir’s fate

Hamas has reportedly confirmed that the bodies of the two Bibas children, Ariel and Kfir, will be among those returned to Israel this Thursday.

Reports suggest the remains of at least four desceased hostages will be returned to Israel, and that the terror group has identified the Bibas children as part of this group.

The two boys were the youngest Israelis abducted by Hamas during the October 7 terror attacks, with Kfir just nine months old and Ariel aged four at the time.

They were taken along with their parents, Yarden and Shiri, from their home in Nir Oz.

Shiri’s fate remains unknown , while Yarden has been freed and returned to Israel.

In a statement the family said “In the past few hours, we have been in turmoil following Hamas spokesperson’s announcement about the planned return of our Shiri, Ariel, and Kfir this Thursday as part of the hostages’ remains release phase,” the statement said.

“We want to make it clear that while we are aware of these reports, we have not yet received any official confirmation regarding this matter. Until we receive definitive confirmation, our journey is not over.”

Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya has also said the terror organisation will release six living Israeli hostages on Saturday in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Three hostages had been expected to be freed on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear why Hamas changed the plan.

The families of Gaza hostages Omer Wenkert, Eliya Cohen, Avraham (Avera) Mengisto, Tal Shoham, Omer Shem Tov, Hisham Al-Sayed have been informed that the six will be released alive on Saturday.

Al Hayya, the group’s leader in Gaza, said that it would free Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed as part of the group on Saturday.

Mengistu and al-Sayed, both of whom suffer from mental health conditions according to their families, have been held captive since straying across the Gaza border in 2014 and 2015 respectively.