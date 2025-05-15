‘Happy Nakba Day’: vandals deface Jewish building in Manchester

Vandals spray painted a Manchester building housing Jewish businesses on Thursday morning.

Rico House in Prestwich was targeted on Nakba Day, Arabic for ‘catastrophe’, marking the anniversary of the establishment of the state of Israel.

The words ‘Happy Nakba Day’ were scrawled in white graffiti on one external wall, whilst several windows were sprayed with bright red paint.

A spokesperson from the Jewish Representative Council of Greater Manchester told Jewish News: “We have been informed that overnight there has been an attack on a Jewish owned building housing businesses in the heart of our community. Those responsible for such appalling vandalism are seeking to intimidate the Jewish community.

“We will not tolerate our community being targeted by antisemitic vandals who are using the Middle East conflict as a cover to attack Jewish people across the country.”

In a statement posted on social media, CST said it was “appalled” by the attack and are “working closely with police and the location, doing our utmost to help identify the antisemitic vandals and to give security support.”

Jewish News has contacted the Manchester police for comment.