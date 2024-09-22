Hard-left platform Novara Media apologises over ‘pro-Israeli government mega-donor’ claims
In a full climbdown published on its social media channels, the outlet apologised for the claims made in April about Gary Lubner
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Novara Media has been forced to apologise to one of Labour’s biggest donors over claims he has close ties to the Israeli government and profited from apartheid in South Africa.
In a full climbdown published on its social media channels tonight, the hard left outlet apologised for the “defamatory” claims made in April this year about Gary Lubner and said it had made sizeable charitable donations to World Central Kitchen and the Community Security Trust in his name.
It follows the publication of a video entitled “The TRUTH About Labour’s Pro-Israel Mega-Donor” which claimed Lubner was an apartheid profiteer and falsely alleged that Gary and his son Jack – who heads Young Labour – are supportive of the Israeli Government. The false claims led to a torrent of anti-Jewish hate against the pair.
But a statement from Novara tonight said: “We wish to make clear that the allegations within the video against Gary and Jack Lubner were false and based upon a single unreliable article. We failed in our duties in publishing these false allegations.
“We have now removed the video and provided our sincere apologies to the Lubner family, including in respect of the antisemitic abuse they have suffered as a result of the video’s publication. We are pleased to make clear that Gary Lubner was an anti-apartheid activist and led anti-apartheid organisations through the 1980s. He worked closely with leading figures in the anti-apartheid movement to help bring about change in South Africa. He also, at Mr Mandela’s own request, served as a trustee on the Nelson Mandela Legacy Trust.”
The statement added: “Gary and Jack Lubner are not supportive of and do not have ties to the Israeli Government and are not lobbyists on its behalf. Rather, they are proud British Jews who have worked towards a just peace that affords Palestinians and Israelis self-determination, dignity and human rights. We are told that, whilst most of Gary’s philanthropy is focussed on South Africa and the UK, he has contributed to numerous human rights organisations active in Israel and Palestine.”
World Central Kitchen – which received a donation in recognition of Novara’s false claims – is among the organisations working to feed Gazans during the current war. The other beneficiary, the CST, has led the response to the dramatic rise in antisemitic hate in the UK. The Novara statement added: “Gary has made significant contributions to charities working to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as well as a number of victims and families of the October 7 Hamas attack.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.