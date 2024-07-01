Harrow East Tory candidate facing questions over rabbi endorsement on leaflet
Stanmore Synagogue insist Rabbi Lew 'did not' give permission for 'image or wording' used on Bob Blackman campaign leaflet, but he tells JN he did ask in advance
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Conservative election candidate in Harrow East Bob Blackman is facing questions over an endorsement from Stanmore and Canons Park Synagogue rabbi used on a campaign leaflet.
Voters in the north-west London seat have been receiving a leaflet through their letterboxes titled Everyone Knows Someone Helped By Bob Blackman, which featuring endorsements for the Tory candidate from a variety of local individuals including Rabbi Lew.
The Stanmore rabbi is quoted as saying he “hopes and prays” Blackman is “returned at this election.”
Blackman told Jewish News:””We sought and obtained permission for Rabbi Lew’s image to be used.”
But in a statement, David Metzger, co-chair of the United Synagogue shul attempted to distance Rabbi Lew from the leaflet.
Metzger wrote:”We are aware of a flyer circulating in the local area on behalf of the Conservative Party which might give the impression that Stanmore Synagogue has endorsed Bob Blackman.
“As you know, as a registered charity we have not and would not endorse any candidate or encourage our members to vote for a particular candidate or party.
“Rabbi Law has confirmed that he did not give permission for the image or wording to appear in campaign literature.”
The shul co-chair added he would encourage all members to exercise their vote on July 4.
Of the 72,000-plus electorate in Harrow East, 7.3 per cent are Jewish, the sixth highest percentage in the country.
Blackman had been MP in the seat since 2010, winning in 2019 with a majority of 8,170.
But he is facing a challenge on at this election from Primesh Patel, standing for Labour, the Liberal DemocratsReetendra Nath Banerji, Roger Clark, Reform UK, Sebastian Newsam, Green, a Workers Party candidate and an independent.
