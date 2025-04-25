‘He just wanted to film them’: Father-of-four named as victim in fatal shark attack in Israel
Shark enthusiast Barak Tzach was killed while filming sharks off Israel’s Hadera coast
A 40-year-old father from Petah Tikva has been identified as the victim of a fatal shark attack off the coast of Hadera, in one of Israel’s most harrowing marine tragedies in recent memory.
Barak Tzach, a married father of four, was confirmed dead on Wednesday after his remains were recovered approximately 250 metres from the site where he was last seen entering the sea with a snorkel, flippers and GoPro camera. Authorities had initially withheld his name at the family’s request.
Tzach, a self-described shark enthusiast, had gone into the water after work near the mouth of the Hadera River – a stretch of coastline closed to swimmers for years due to recurring shark sightings.
“It is with deep sorrow and pain which words cannot describe that we announce the death of my husband and other father Barak Tzach,” his wife wrote in a public Facebook post. “He did not have fish or bait. He wanted to film the sharks, not to feed them or interact with them.”
A fisherman who witnessed the incident told the family that Tzach swam close to the sharks but then moved away, using a GoPro stick to gently keep them at a distance before the sudden and fatal attack.
“He never touched or fed them,” his wife added. “He only wanted to observe and document what fascinated him.”
The beach has remained closed since the incident, as Israel Police continue to coordinate an extensive search for additional remains, deploying marine patrols, drones, underwater cameras and metal detectors. Due to the continued presence of sharks in the area, divers have not been allowed into the water.
Chief Superintendent Aryeh Doron said: “We’re sparing no effort. The police commissioner has instructed that all available forces be deployed in the search. Several items have been sent for analysis, and we are awaiting the results. We are committed to supporting the family and will continue our efforts until we locate the missing person.”
Social workers from the Petah Tikva municipality and volunteers have been providing emotional support to the grieving family, who have remained near the beach since the attack.
Authorities have reiterated previous warnings against swimming in the Hadera coastal area, which was closed in 2020 after marine biologists warned of increased shark activity.
At the time, then-mayor Zvika Gandelman said, “I understand the attraction, but the law must be upheld. People can enjoy watching the sharks from a safe distance.”
Tzach’s death has sparked renewed calls for better enforcement of marine safety zones and public education about the risks of swimming in restricted areas.
The Emek Hefer Regional Council has confirmed that daily situation assessments are being conducted alongside the Nature and Parks Authority, Interior Ministry and police. Beaches between Hadera and Poleg remain closed until further notice.
