Helen Mirren to receive achievement award at Jerusalem Film Festival

Dame Helen Mirren will receive an achievement award at the 40th Jerusalem Film Festival (JFF) which opens on Thursday July 13th.

The accolade will be presented to the multi-award-winning British actress at the launch of the international event, at Sultan’s Pool, the outdoor amphitheater located directly under the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City.

The festival will open with her new film ‘Golda’, about former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

A statement from JFF said: “The mere mention of Helen Mirren’s name inspires awe and anticipation for each one of her new films. Our anticipation is doubled, as she honors us with her presence to mark her appearance in the role of one of the most significant figures in Israeli history, Golda Meir. We are thrilled to take this opportunity to honor her for her illustrious career.”

The film festival also praised Mirren’s “versatility and professionalism,” as they “contributed to her iconic status and cross-generational popularity.”

Directed by Oscar-winning Israeli filmmaker Guy Nativ, ‘Golda’ will open in cinemas on 24 August, just one month shy of the conflict’s 50th anniversary.

The film is set during the three-week war, which began as a surprise attack on Israel launched by Egypt, Syria and a number of allies on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar. It will focus on Meir’s decision-making during the war, her complicated relationship with U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (played by Liev Schreiber) and her legacy around the world.

Israel’s first and, so far, only female prime minister, Meir was born in Kyiv and grew up in Milwaukee before immigrating to Israel. She served as prime minister from 1969 to 1974. While she has historically been admired by American Jews, her legacy in Israel – particularly regarding her conduct before and during the Yom Kippur War – is more controversial. She resigned as prime minister months after the war ended, and died in 1978.

In addition to Mirren and Schreiber, the film stars Israeli actors Lior Ashkenazi as IDF Chief of Staff David “Dado” Elazar and Rami Heuberger as Defense Minister Moshe Dayan.

Mirren has already received critical acclaim for her performance in the role, which required makeup and prosthetics so that she would resemble Meir. Mirren is neither Jewish nor Israeli, which prompted some scrutiny regarding her casting.

“Golda” had its world premiere in February at the Berlin Film Festival.