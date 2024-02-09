Hertsmere council head goes bald for charity

The leader of Hertsmere Labour group has shaved his head to support autism and ADD charities.

Jeremy Newmark, leader of Hertsmere borough council underwent the hair-raising transformation alongside Cllr Chris Myers, mayor of Hertsmere, in aid of mayoral Charities, ADD-Vance, ADHD and Autism Trust.

Mayor Myers & Cllr Newmark said: “We are thrilled to have braved the shave and raised over £3000 for ADD-vance ADD & Autism Trust. This is the sort of local government cut that we can get behind!”

The ‘Mayor with no hair’ challenge has raised more than £2,500 to date.

ADD-vance supports families caring for children with ADHD, autism and related conditions around Hertfordshire. To support the campaign click here