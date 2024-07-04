Hezbollah fires 200 rockets and 20 drones at northern Israel
Hezbollah said it fired some 200 rockets and 20 drones at northern Israel on Thursday, marking one of the largest barrages yet.
“Following the sirens that sounded earlier today in northern Israel, approximately 200 projectiles and over 20 suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory, a number of which were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and IAF fighter jets,” the IDF confirmed.
The massive attack sparked around 10 fires the Galilee and Golan Heights according to Israeli media.
Israeli air crafts struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Ramyeh and Houla in southern Lebanon shortly after the barrage.
The Lebanese terror group said Thursday’s major attack was retaliation for an Israeli airstrike that killed Muhammad Nimah Nasser, a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.
Hezbollah has fired thousands of rockets, anti-tank missiles and drones at northern Israel since October 8, killing 10 civilians and 15 soldiers.
Israel has launched airstrikes across Lebanon, killing 360 Hezbollah members, including senior commanders.
