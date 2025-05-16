High Court rejects solicitor’s appeal over antisemitic tweets
Judge rules strike-off was justified due to Farrukh Najeeb Husain's sustained ‘hatred towards Jews’
A solicitor who challenged his striking off over antisemitic social media posts has lost his appeal at the High Court, which upheld the decision of the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) as correct.
Farrukh Najeeb Husain, admitted in 2014, had argued that his tweets – which targeted Israel and Zionism – were made in a personal capacity and should not warrant professional sanction. He was struck off in February 2024, with a formal judgment issued the following month.
In a ruling handed down this week, Mr Justice Chamberlain said the key issue was whether Husain’s tweets crossed the line from political commentary into antisemitism. He concluded that they did.
“The tribunal could not rationally have reached any other conclusion than that Mr Husain had, over a long period, repeatedly tweeted in terms that were both grossly offensive and antisemitic,” the judge said.
While the judge expressed concern over one interpretation of antisemitism adopted by the SDT, he ruled any such error was immaterial due to the volume and tone of the tweets. The tribunal’s conclusion – that Husain’s posts “were founded on hatred or hostility towards Jews” – was supported by ample evidence, he said.
Chamberlain also rejected arguments over sanction, ruling that the SDT had acted properly in finding that striking off was the only proportionate response.
The appeal was dismissed on all grounds.
