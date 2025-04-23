Historian Yuval Harari joins first Unholy Live podcast show at London’s Southbank

Yuval Noah Harari will take to the stage for Unholy Live, the first ever live show of the hugely popular podcast, Unholy: Two Jews on the News.

The historian, philosopher, and bestselling author will join hosts Jonathan Freedland (The Guardian) and Yonit Levi (Israel’s Channel 12) in conversation for the event at London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall at the Southbank Centre on Sunday 8th June, media partnered with Jewish News.

The show will also feature musical performances from and interviews with award-winning actor Andy Nyman and Palestinian-Israeli activist Mira Awad.

Each week since Unholy’s launch in January 2021, Jonathan and Yonit have been dissecting and discussing the events shaping Israel, Jewish life and the wider world, building a devoted audience across the globe.

Professor Yuval Noah Harari is the author of international bestselling works including ‘Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind’ and ‘Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow’. His books have sold more than 45 million copies in 65 languages.

