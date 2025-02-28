Holocaust Centre North to host event for Yorkshire Jewish communities
West Yorkshire museum bringing people together with bagels on 20th March
The Holocaust centre at the heart of a Yorkshire university campus is hosting a social event on 20 March to unite Jewish communities in the county.
The event is part of Holocaust Centre North’s recently launched communities programme, in honour of Rudi Leavor, one of the 16 Shoah survivors whose story is told in centre’s permanent exhibition ‘Through our Eyes’.
Rudi was passionate about bringing people from different faiths and communities together and this new area of work for Holocaust Centre North seeks to do just that – to create opportunities through its living archive on Holocaust education and remembrance and the creative arts, to connect with people from all walks of life.
The bagel and chat event at the centre’s University of Huddersfield base is for people who are Jewish or of Jewish heritage. It’s part of a new series of opportunities for people from different backgrounds and groups to get more involved and come together to be a part of its community outreach.
Local Huddersfield resident Robert recently moved to the area from London and is keen to meet more like-minded people to establish a local Jewish community. He wants it to be socially and culturally based rather than having religion as its central focus.
He said: “Jewish people tend to join synagogues to associate with other Jews, however, I am hoping that local people might want to meet with others on a non-religious basis, to connect socially with our roots and culture. This could include any residents from a Jewish background, together with any non-Jewish family members and those of Jewish heritage who would like to reconnect with their culture.”
Elanor Stannage, head of the communities programme says: ‘Holocaust Centre North was founded by survivors from the Jewish community in Leeds with a passion for bringing communities together in the name of shared understanding. So an important part of my work is to support and connect the Jewish community across the North of England. That is why we are so keen to support Robert in bringing together potentially disengaged Jewish people in Huddersfield and the surrounding area to help them re connect with each other and the culture.”
Alessandro Bucci, director of Holocaust Centre North adds: ‘As part of our latest piece of community engagement work we are bringing communities together in an effort to foster understanding, dialogue, and human connection. Supporting the development of the Jewish Community within Huddersfield and in the wider district is part of this. We want to use our voice to bring people together in the present, to ensure that Holocaust education remains a force for good in today’s world, and to foster greater compassion and awareness of the struggles of others.”
- To attend the event or for more information on becoming part of the wider Huddersfield Community, contact e.stannage@hud.ac.uk or click here for the Holocaust Centre North’s website.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.