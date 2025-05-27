Holocaust survivor awarded Freedom of the Borough by Eastbourne Council

Shoah survivor Dorit Oliver-Wolff has been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Eastbourne in recognition of her contribution to Holocaust education and campaigning work for human rights.

The honour, Eastbourne’s highest, was bestowed at a ceremony in the Town Hall.

Born in Yugoslavia in 1936, Dorit Oliver-Wolff’s family was forced to flee their home country after the invasion by Nazi Germany in 1941.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

They endured years of hiding and near starvation. On one occasion, Dorit and her mother were arrested by the Gestapo and accused of spying for the communists. Her father was worked to death hacking stones for the Germans.

After the war, Dorit rebuilt her life, becoming a successful singer and top ten recording artist in Germany.

In recent years, she has dedicated herself to sharing her story and educating others about the Holocaust.

Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “We are delighted that Dorit has been awarded as an Honorary Freewoman of the Borough of Eastbourne. This award, the highest the Council can bestow, is recognition of all that Dorit has done to educate students in the South of England and across the country about the Holocaust.

“Dorit is unstinting in her efforts to make sure that the 6 million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust are remembered, and that we all learn from the past. We are so proud of Dorit – a unique woman with such a big personality – not only for the impact of her work, but for the engaging way she shares her testimony. Her warmth, strength and presence leave a lasting impression on all who hear her speak. Mazel Tov Dorit, thank you for all you do!”

Freedom of the Borough is a ceremonial honour that dates back to the Middle Ages and recognises eminent services or achievements. Dorit Oliver-Wolff was also awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Holocaust education and awareness in 2019.