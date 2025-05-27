Holocaust survivor awarded Freedom of the Borough by Eastbourne Council
Dorit Oliver-Wolff recognised for services to education and human rights
Shoah survivor Dorit Oliver-Wolff has been awarded the Freedom of the Borough of Eastbourne in recognition of her contribution to Holocaust education and campaigning work for human rights.
The honour, Eastbourne’s highest, was bestowed at a ceremony in the Town Hall.
Born in Yugoslavia in 1936, Dorit Oliver-Wolff’s family was forced to flee their home country after the invasion by Nazi Germany in 1941.
They endured years of hiding and near starvation. On one occasion, Dorit and her mother were arrested by the Gestapo and accused of spying for the communists. Her father was worked to death hacking stones for the Germans.
After the war, Dorit rebuilt her life, becoming a successful singer and top ten recording artist in Germany.
In recent years, she has dedicated herself to sharing her story and educating others about the Holocaust.
Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “We are delighted that Dorit has been awarded as an Honorary Freewoman of the Borough of Eastbourne. This award, the highest the Council can bestow, is recognition of all that Dorit has done to educate students in the South of England and across the country about the Holocaust.
“Dorit is unstinting in her efforts to make sure that the 6 million Jewish men, women and children murdered in the Holocaust are remembered, and that we all learn from the past. We are so proud of Dorit – a unique woman with such a big personality – not only for the impact of her work, but for the engaging way she shares her testimony. Her warmth, strength and presence leave a lasting impression on all who hear her speak. Mazel Tov Dorit, thank you for all you do!”
Freedom of the Borough is a ceremonial honour that dates back to the Middle Ages and recognises eminent services or achievements. Dorit Oliver-Wolff was also awarded a British Empire Medal for services to Holocaust education and awareness in 2019.
- To learn more about her story, click here.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.