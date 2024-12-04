Kindertransport refugee Bob Kirk dies, aged 99
With his wife Ann always by his side, the much-loved refugee will be remembered for his ‘unwavering dedication’ to Shoah education
Tributes have been paid to the Kindertransport refugee Bob Kirk, who has died at the age of 99.
Together with his wife Ann, a fellow Kindertransport refugee, he devoted his life to Shoah education and remembrance.
Bob was born in Hanover, Germany, in 1925. In 1933 the Nazis came to power and, after the Kristallnacht pogrom in 1938, he travelled alone, aged 13, to the UK.
After the war, he discovered that his parents had been on the first transport out of Hanover on 15 December 1941, to a concentration camp in Riga, Latvia. They never returned.
Bob met his wife Ann at a club for young Jewish refugees, run by Woburn House. They were married on 21 May 1950.
Last year, the couple were awarded the Citron, Sivan and Sefton Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award by the Jewish Volunteer Network for their volunteering work at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue.
The Holocaust Memorial Day Trust said: “We were deeply saddened to hear of Bob Kirk’s passing and extend our heartfelt condolences to Ann and the entire family during this difficult time. Bob played a vital role in our work at the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, standing alongside other Holocaust survivors to share his powerful life story with thousands.
“His unwavering dedication to ensuring future generations never forget the tragedy of the Shoah was truly remarkable. In a world that desperately needs to learn and uphold the lessons of the Shoah, may Bob’s memory forever be a blessing and remain a source of inspiration for all who carry his legacy forward.”
Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust said: “The Holocaust Educational Trust is deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend and Holocaust survivor Bob Kirk BEM. Bob came to the UK, aged just 13, from Germany following the horrors of Kristallnacht.
“He refused to let what happened to him and millions of others be forgotten and dedicated years of his life to tirelessly telling his story, often speaking alongside his dear wife and fellow Kindertransport refugee Ann. Bob spoke softly but his words had a profound impact. A fiercely intelligent, articulate and thoughtful man, his words will be remembered by all who heard them. He leaves behind a powerful legacy.
“We will miss him greatly and are incredibly grateful for all he did to ensure thousands of young people across the country learn about Holocaust and its lessons. Our thoughts go out to Ann and his family at this sad time. May his memory be a blessing.”
Michael Newman, chief executive, the Association of Jewish Refugees said: “The AJR mourns the loss of our treasured member, Robert (Bob) Kirk. Bob came to the UK, on the Kindertransport, in May 1939 and went on to join the Royal Artillery and later transferred, as an interpreter, to a Prisoner of War Camp. Bob married fellow Kind, Ann, in 1950 and they raised two sons. Bob and Ann were kindred spirits – their relationship symbolised a message of hope born out of the horror of the Holocaust. The pair have been highly involved with the AJR over the years and active Holocaust speakers and educators. The AJR is honoured to have captured Bob’s testimony as part of AJR Refugee Voices archive. He will be deeply missed by the whole community and we send condolences to the family.”
Bob Kirk is survived by his wife Ann, two sons and three grandchildren.
