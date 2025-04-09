Holy long distance running, Batman! Jerusalem marathon tribute to Bibas family

A fitness influencer dressed as Batman was one of 81 Brits taking part in the international Jerusalem Marathon.

A record 40,000 runners ran the 26-mile course, among them 34 supporting disability charity Shalva.

They included Yoel Levy from Manchester, who donned a Batman outfit and ran the course in memory of Ariel and Kfir Bibas and their mother Shiri, who were held hostage before being murdered by Hamas.

Writing on his Facebook page after completing the challenge, Yoel said: “Running in memory of the Bibas boys wasn’t just about finishing 42 kilometers. It was about showing up for something bigger than myself. Turning heartbreak into hope. Grief into movement. Silence into strength.”

Team Shalva group included members of South Hampstead Shul, runners from various Jewish secondary schools including King David-Yavneh (Manchester), Immanuel College (Bushey), Yavneh College (Borehamwood) and Ma’or & Na’aleh in Manchester.

The only Yavneh College pupil representing the school, Team Shalva runner Sammy Garcia, raised more than £3k.

Proud mum Gail Garcia told Jewish News: “I’ve watched my husband and son run marathons in the past, in many cities around the world, to the backdrop of Palestinian flags and demonstrations.

“To watch Sammy run the Jerusalem Half Marathon alongside runners flying Israeli flags, with Israeli music playing throughout, was one of the most emotional experiences of my life.”

Fifteen members of Team Jerusalem Foundation UK ran in memory of the organisation’s late president Shai Doron, to support two community initiatives, Swimming Together and Football for Trauma Survivors.

They included 35-year old Lydia Levy from Surrey who ran the half-marathon, the foundation’s chairman Lord Leigh of Hurley, who ran the 10k event the day after his 66th birthday and supporter and philanthropist Leo Noe.

Foundation director Susan Winton said: “Shai Doron tragically died on a visit to London last July. As president of the Jerusalem Foundation he lived and breathed his values and relentlessly pursued his vision of Jerusalem as a shared city. He was an incurable optimist, helping to shape the complicated city he loved even during challenging times.”

The 1,800 international participants ran along a course that passed iconic landmarks including the Knesset, the Old City walls, Sultan’s Pool, Mishkenot Sha’ananim, Mount Zion, Mount Scopus and the Mount of Olives.

Marathon races were started by Karina Ariev, released on 25 January from Hamas captivity in Gaza after more than 500 days.