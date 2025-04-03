Hostage families urge Keir Starmer to take ‘bold steps’ in helping to end war

Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to “do everything possible to prevent the escalation” in Gaza, as the daughter of a killed Israeli hostage called on him to encourage both sides to return to negotiations.

Two British families of Israeli hostages have written to the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary David Lammy asking for “diplomacy” and for “bold steps” to help end the war.

It comes as Israel has expanded its military operations in Gaza.

The offensive was described by the country’s defence minister, Israel Katz, as “expanding to crush and clean the area” of militants and “seizing large areas that will be added to the security zones of the State of Israel”.

Writing to the Prime Minister, Dr Sharone Lifschitz said: “Today, I urge you once again to do everything possible to prevent the escalation of war in Gaza and encourage both sides to return to negotiations.”

Both of Dr Lifschitz’s parents were kidnapped on October 7 2023.

Her father Oded Lifshitz was killed, while her mother Yocheved was released.

She asked Sir Keir to “do everything you can to save those who are still alive” and added: “It’s not too late to help the hostages who are in unimaginable pain.

“Recent actions by the Israeli government show a troubling willingness to risk their lives.

“Please take bold steps to bring everyone back to the negotiation table and aim for a deal that secures the return of all hostages and ends this war.”

Steve Brisley, whose sister Lianne was killed alongside her two teenage daughters on October 7 2023, and whose brother-in-law Eli Sharabi was recently released, has also written to the Prime Minister and Mr Lammy, telling them that “now is the time for diplomacy, not devastation”.

He said in his separate letter: “Now is the time for the war to end. Now is the time to complete the deal and bring them home.”

Mr Brisley’s brother-in-law Yossi Sharabi was killed and his body is yet to be returned.

More than 150 released hostages and hostage family members – including Dr Lifschitz and Mr Brisley – also released a statement on Wednesday calling for a “stop to the fighting” and for negotiations to begin again.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement: “We call on the international community and all mediators to exert maximum pressure on both sides.

“A deal that includes the return of all hostages and an end to the war must be signed without further delay. Every moment lost could mean another life extinguished.

They added: “We must stop the fighting and immediately return to the negotiating table to reach a comprehensive agreement for their return: all hostages in exchange for ending the war and finding a solution for the day after.”

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on October 7 2023, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages.

Israel’s offensive has killed more than 50,000 Palestinians, including hundreds killed in strikes since a ceasefire ended about two weeks ago, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which does not say whether those killed are civilians or combatants.