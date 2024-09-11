New video shows ‘horrific conditions’ in tunnel where six hostages were executed
IDF releases video showing horrific conditions in which Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Carmel Gat and Almog Sarusi suffered before their murder
PLEASE NOTE: THIS FOOTAGE MAY BE DISTRESSING TO VIEWERS
The IDF has released shocking footage from tunnels in the Gaza Strip where it says the six hostages murdered by Hamas on 29 August were kept.
Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23; Eden Yerushalmi, 24; Ori Danino, 25; Alex Lubnov, 32; Carmel Gat, 40; and Almog Sarusi, 27 were shot at close range after being held captive for 11 months. Their bodies were discovered by Israeli troops on 31 August.
IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari is filmed by Israeli Channel 12 at the entrance to a tunnel shaft in Rafah’s Tel Sultan district, accessed via a children’s bedroom, murals of Mickey Mouse and Snow White clearly visible.
The footage was released to the public on Tuesday after being shown privately to the hostages families.
Forensic scientists continue to search the 120 metre-long area, which contained water bottles filled with urine, a chess set, journals, AK47 assault rifle magazines, chargers used by the terrorists, copies of the Koran, women’s clothes, a hairbrush, large blood stains across the floors and conditions so cramped that the hostages would not have been able to fully stand up. Only two could lie down at a time.
With no showers, they would have used the water they were given to drink to wash.
Hagari describes the tunnel as 20 metres (66 ft) below ground, less than 170 centimetres (5.6 ft) high and about 80 centimetres (32 inches) wide. It was sealed off by an iron door.
The hostages would have been kept in horrific conditions, with no fresh air, no air vents, no natural light, no room to fully stand and a bucket for a toilet, for at least several weeks.
They lived in virtual darkness and received very little food, effectively starved. Eden Yerushalmi’s body was discovered weighing just 79 lbs, under five and a half stone. Protein bars were found scattered in the tunnel.
Defensive wounds were found on the bodies, suggesting that they fought their captors before being shot dead. Bodies of two Hamas terrorists killed on the same day are being tested for DNA to confirm whether they committed the murders.
Goldberg-Polin, Yerushalmi, Lubnov, Sarusi and Danino were taken from the Nova music festival. Gat was abducted from Kibbutz Be’eri.
101 hostages remain in Gaza.
