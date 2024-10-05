House of Commons debate to mark anniversary of 7 October Hamas massacre

A House of Commons debate to mark the first anniversary of the 7 October Hamas1 attacks is to take place on Monday.

In a significant addition to parliamentary business, the adjournment debate – which takes place on the first anniversary of the massacre – will be remembered by Jewish communities in the UK and across the globe – was secured by the Labour MP Jon Pearce.

Pearce was recently confirmed as the new parliamentary chair of Labour Friends of Israel after Steve McCabe stepped down as an MP ahead of the general election.

Jewish News understands that MPs from across all parties are expected to speak on the devastating impact of the 7 October atrocity in a debate now confirmed in next week’s Westminster Order Paper, with a government minister also responding.

The anniversary of the 7 October attacks is also likely to be mentioned by ministers speaking from the dispatch box earlier on Monday afternoon in both the Commons and the Lords.

Monday evening’s debate takes place one day after a memorial event organised by the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council and other communal groups including the Hostages and Missing Families Forum UK, the 7/10 Human Chain Project and the Jewish Agency for Israel. takes place in Hyde Park.

While politicians have not been invited to officially speak at the event, they have been told they are welcome to attend in a personal capacity.

Other communities in the UK, including in Manchester, Leeds and Brighton, are expected to hold similar events, some on the anniversary of the atrocity on Monday.