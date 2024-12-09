Huge spike in university campus antisemitism, CST report reveals

University related antisemitic incidents have increased by 117% over the last two academic years, a Community Security Trust report has revealed.

The charity has recorded a total of 325 university-related antisemitic incidents in the last two academic years – 53 incidents in 2022/23 and 272 in 2023/2024 – compared to the 150 university incidents recorded between 2020-2022.

In the 2023/24 campus year, the 272 university-related antisemitic incidents recorded by CST marked the highest total ever recorded for a single academic year.

This can primarily be attributed to the wave of anti-Jewish hatred following the 7 October Hamas terror attack in Israel and the subsequent ongoing war in the Middle East that has led to a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents nationwide.

CST said that while Jewish life on campus is vibrant with a wealth of opportunities contributing to many positive experiences for students, antisemitism has presented a significantly greater challenge for Jewish staff, students and chaplains since 7 October 2023.

In addition to the antisemitic incidents recorded in this report, CST received an unprecedented number of complaints of pro-Palestinian campaigning at universities that featured extreme, sometimes violent, rhetoric towards Israel, calls for “Zionists” to be excluded, or implicit support for terrorism.

These reports did not meet CST’s criteria for antisemitic incidents however, they form an important part of understanding why so many Jewish students, academics and staff experienced what they felt to be a hostile environment on campus.

In April and May 2024, several pro-Palestinian student encampments were established across the UK to pressurise their respective universities to take various anti-Israel measures.

CST recorded six reports of antisemitic incidents associated with student encampments, five of which were Abusive Behaviour, and one that involved a direct threat.

Among CST’s recommendations for universities are an independent process for complaints of discrimination, bigotry or hateful language should be developed by universities.

CST also called for institutions to ensure that the adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism is accompanied by training for staff who will be investigating complaints so that they know how to use the definition, and have a wider understanding of the nature, language and impact of antisemitism on British campuses.

In response to CST’s new report, CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner said: “British universities have suffered for decades with antisemitism, but these latest figures are worse than ever before. Jewish students should be able to lead a normal life and CST’s report includes several recommendations to help crack down on anti-Jewish hatred and provide Jewish students with the support and protection that they need and deserve.

“Ultimately, this comes down to university authorities, government and police standing up to extremists who are permitted to harass, intimidate and disrupt on campus. This bullying can be from students or staff, and it inflicts harm upon anyone deemed to disagree with them.”

Union of Jewish Students president Sami Berkcoff said:“The findings of the CST Campus Antisemitism Report 2022-2024 paint a stark picture of the challenges faced by Jewish students and staff on UK campuses.

“It is clear that urgent action is needed. It is essential to recognise that antisemitism does not exist in a vacuum. The legitimisation of extremist rhetoric on campuses, including support for terror groups, emboldens protestors and further alienates Jewish students.”

The government’s Independent Adviser on Antisemitism, Lord Mann, said: “CST’s campus report paints a worrying picture of rising levels of antisemitism on university campuses. Both students and parents are rightfully concerned over the safety and protection of the Jewish student community.

” The Union of Jewish Students continues to be a strong voice on this matter, and has done a remarkable job of empowering students to report antisemitism when it occurs.

“My 2022 report, ‘Understanding Antisemitism in Higher Education’, produced by the Parliamentary Taskforce on Antisemitism in Higher Education, made a number of recommendations for tackling antisemitism on campuses which are still live with government. I will continue to work alongside CST and UJS to ensure that Jewish students feel safe and able to live their lives at university, free from discrimination and hate.”