Hundreds back Yachad campaign demanding UK govt sanctions Israeli far-right ministers

A campaign calling for the UK government to immediately implement sanctions against two far-right Israeli ministers is receiving growing support from within the community.

Yachad launched their latest campaign, calling for sanctions against Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, in response to reports from the Middle East on Israel’s forcible evacuation of residents from northern Gaza with a permanent ban on them returning.

In a speech to lawmakers within his own party this week Smotrich insisted: “The new Nazis need to pay a price through land that will be permanently taken from them, both in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria.”

Yachad, who advocate for peace and equality for Israelis and Palestinans, have now urged supporters to contact their local MPs with an emailed letter stating:”I am writing as your constituent to ask you to implore the UK government to immediately implement sanctions against Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

“Israel is under the grip of far-right extremists who are endangering the lives of Palestinians and gravely changing the character of Israel. As a British Jew, who remains committed to ensuring freedom, dignity and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike, I fully support the UK government taking robust action to ensure their extremist agenda cannot be implemented. ”

Smotrich said on Monday at a Religious Zionism party meeting that during President-elect Donald Trump’s previous term, “We were just a step away from applying sovereignty over the settlements in Judea and Samaria [the West Bank], and now the time has come to do it.”

Trump’s latest election victory also brings an important opportunity,” Smotrich said, adding that “2025 is the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. The new Nazis need to pay a price through land that will be permanently taken from them, both in Gaza and in Judea and Samaria.”

Jewish News understands more than 300 letters have been sent to MPs so far, with Yachad launching a further campaign push this week.

The letter continues:”At the heart of the Israeli government are Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who long ago abandoned the hostages and openly support transferring Palestinians out of Gaza with the intention of resettling it.

“Just a few weeks ago Itamar Ben Gvir attended a conference about resettling Gaza stating: ‘We will encourage the voluntary transfer of all Gazan citizens…we will offer them the opportunity to move to other countries because that land belongs to us.’

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer has suggested the UK is considering sanctions against Ben Gvir and Smotrich to counter these extremist policies, but decisive action has yet to be taken.

“It is essential that the UK government implement sanctions now. Israeli law permits Israeli banks to freeze accounts of individuals and entities sanctioned by the UK, immediately marginalising them and limiting their influence.

“It would also encourage other Western allies to follow suit creating a groundswell against their extremism. This is an immediate action the UK government could take tomorrow that would have an immediate impact.”

Last months Keir Starmer confirmed the government were “looking at” possible sanctions against the two far-right minister in response to “abhorrent comments, along with other really concerning activity in the West Bank but also across the region.”

Former foreign secretary David Cameron had earlier revealed that he was considering sanctioning the duo under the previous government.