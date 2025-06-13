Opinion: If Israel succeeds, the world will benefit
An Iranian nuclear weapon is not just intolerable for Israel, but for many of its Middle Eastern neighbours
Iran has long represented a threat to the world.
It has funded terrorist proxies in every part of the globe, including in the UK. It has supplied drones to attack Ukraine. It sits behind the war on seven fronts waged against Israel since the Hamas-led atrocities of 7 October.
As the UK and its allies have maintained for many years, Iran having a nuclear weapon is completely unacceptable. It is an intolerable threat not just for Israel – which Iran’s leaders declare proudly they want to destroy – but for Iran’s Arab neighbours and the wider world.
The threat of Iran using these weapons is real and severe enough, but there is also the risk of a nuclear arms race in the region, with Saudi Arabia promising to build its own military nuclear programme if Iran is not contained. Were Iran to get nuclear weapons it would strengthen the radical axis it leads and increase the threat to British interests and allies in the Middle East. It may also embolden Iran to escalate the direct threat it poses to the UK, including its attempts to kill or kidnap people in this country, recently highlighted by MI5.
Many years of international diplomatic efforts have failed to prevent Iran from reaching the nuclear weapons threshold. The latest report from the International Atomic Energy Agency shows that Iran is closer than ever to nuclear weapons and moving towards that goal at unprecedented speed.
Faced with the imminent prospect of a nuclear armed Iran, Israel has now acted in its defence to stop this existential threat.
Israel should not have had to act alone. In taking this decision Israel has accepted huge risk upon itself. But if its operation is successful, it will have done the world a favour.
As Iran launches its drones and potentially other weapons against Israel – many of which have been battle-tested in Ukraine – we pray for the security of Israel’s citizens and neighbours.
We are grateful to the international coalition which is countering Iranian missile and drone attacks. We hope that, if required, the UK will deploy its military and other resources to protect Israel, as it has done in the past.
Our most immediate concerns will be with our friends and family in Israel. They are in our thoughts and prayers.
In this challenging moment, we must stand together as a British Jewish community in solidarity with the people of Israel, with one another, and with Jews around the world.
We must also reaffirm our wish for a future of coexistence between all peoples of the Middle East. As Jewish communities will repeat in their Shabbat morning services up and down the country, we pray for the welfare of the State of Israel, and for a future of peace for us all.
Phil Rosenberg is the President of the Board of Deputies of British Jews
