‘If only Shiri could’ve seen the love for her’: Bibas family confirm mum was murdered

Shiri Bibas was murdered in November 2023, Israeli authorities announced this morning after her body was finally returned by Hamas.

Identification tests were carried out overnight, a day after the terror group falsely claimed that the body of a Gazan woman was in fact Shiri. On Thursday, her sons Ariel and Kfir were returned in coffins in a grotesque spectacle condemned globally including by the UN.

“Shiri was a wonderful mother to Ariel and Kfir, a loving partner to Yarden, a dedicated sister and aunt and an incredible friend,” the family added, saying details would soon be provided on the funeral and shiva.

“Thanks to everyone for your support and love these 16 months; we wish that Shiri could be here to see it.” They said they had sought certainly on the fate for 16 months but there was “no comfort” in receiving the devastating news.

Shiri’s husband Yarden was released from Hamas captivity two weeks ago. The family have been a symbol of the horrors of the October 7 attacks, with the colour orange reflecting the boys’ distinctive hair being a feature of vigils around the globe.

“Today, after 16 unbearable months, this painful circle has finally been closed for the family and in the coming days she will return, together with her two small sons, to eternal rest in the soil of Israel,” said a statement from kibbutz Nir Oz where the family lived and from where they were kidnapped.