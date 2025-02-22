‘If only Shiri could’ve seen the love for her’: Bibas family confirm mum was murdered
Hamas finally returned her body last night after falsely claiming they had done so along with her two boys Ariel and Kfir a day earlier
Shiri Bibas was murdered in November 2023, Israeli authorities announced this morning after her body was finally returned by Hamas.
Identification tests were carried out overnight, a day after the terror group falsely claimed that the body of a Gazan woman was in fact Shiri. On Thursday, her sons Ariel and Kfir were returned in coffins in a grotesque spectacle condemned globally including by the UN.
“Shiri was a wonderful mother to Ariel and Kfir, a loving partner to Yarden, a dedicated sister and aunt and an incredible friend,” the family added, saying details would soon be provided on the funeral and shiva.
“Thanks to everyone for your support and love these 16 months; we wish that Shiri could be here to see it.” They said they had sought certainly on the fate for 16 months but there was “no comfort” in receiving the devastating news.
Shiri’s husband Yarden was released from Hamas captivity two weeks ago. The family have been a symbol of the horrors of the October 7 attacks, with the colour orange reflecting the boys’ distinctive hair being a feature of vigils around the globe.
“Today, after 16 unbearable months, this painful circle has finally been closed for the family and in the coming days she will return, together with her two small sons, to eternal rest in the soil of Israel,” said a statement from kibbutz Nir Oz where the family lived and from where they were kidnapped.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.