Office supply store manager refuses to laminate Jewish newspaper
Officeworks employee in Melbourne said she wasn't 'comfortable' with laminating pages of the Australian Jewish News
The manager of a major office supply chain has been caught on camera refusing to laminate pages of a Jewish newspaper.
In un-dated video footage that has now gone viral, the man at the Elsternwick branch in Melbourne is seen asking why the unnamed female member of staff will not laminate pages of the Australian Jewish News, which features a picture of an Israeli and Australian flag side by side.
She says it’s because she is “pro-Palestine”, she has “the right to deny jobs” and she’s “not comfortable proceeding with it”.
When the customer states that she is working in a “Jewish community”, she adds: “Israel and Judaism can be completely separate” and she is separating “the culture and the religion.”
Alex Ryvchin, from the executive council of Australian Jewry posted his response on social media:
Former Australian Jewish News editor Zeddy Lawrence said: “The store in question is in the heart of the community and is always frequented by members of the community so this has come as quite a shock. One can only hope that in the months since this incident, the employee in question has learnt her lesson.”
Officeworks operates more than 170 stores across Australia. It has been approached for comment.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.