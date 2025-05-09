Immanuel College to offer additional places and bursaries for September 2025
Independent Hertfordshire Jewish school takes action in light of admissions crisis in state sector
An independent Jewish day school in Hertfordshire is making additional places and significant bursary funds available for state school students who have not yet secured a place for the upcoming academic year.
The decision by Immanuel College in Bushey is in response to the considerable number of Year Six children currently without a Jewish state secondary school place and unlikely to receive an offer for one.
Working with the Partnership for Jewish Schools (PaJeS), Immanuel College is responding to the significant pressure and demand for places in Jewish schools across the community. In doing so it will help those that want a Jewish education for their children to find a school place for September 2025.
Immanuel College offers means-tested bursaries, including up to 100% fee remission, allowing students from a wide range of backgrounds to benefit from its outstanding academic and pastoral care, in a modern Orthodox, Zionist environment.
Daniel Levy, Chairman of the Board at Immanuel said: “It is important that Immanuel College recognises the situation affecting many families in our community and responds accordingly,” adding that their commitment is “to ensure that no child who would thrive in our environment feels unable to be part of the Immanuel family due to financial constraints.”
Families who are currently seeking a place for their child at a Jewish secondary school for September 2025 are encouraged to contact the Immanuel College Admissions Team immediately (admissions@immanuelcollege.co.uk) as spaces are limited and demand remains high.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.