Immanuel College to offer additional places and bursaries for September 2025

An independent Jewish day school in Hertfordshire is making additional places and significant bursary funds available for state school students who have not yet secured a place for the upcoming academic year.

The decision by Immanuel College in Bushey is in response to the considerable number of Year Six children currently without a Jewish state secondary school place and unlikely to receive an offer for one.

Working with the Partnership for Jewish Schools (PaJeS), Immanuel College is responding to the significant pressure and demand for places in Jewish schools across the community. In doing so it will help those that want a Jewish education for their children to find a school place for September 2025.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Immanuel College offers means-tested bursaries, including up to 100% fee remission, allowing students from a wide range of backgrounds to benefit from its outstanding academic and pastoral care, in a modern Orthodox, Zionist environment.

Daniel Levy, Chairman of the Board at Immanuel said: “It is important that Immanuel College recognises the situation affecting many families in our community and responds accordingly,” adding that their commitment is “to ensure that no child who would thrive in our environment feels unable to be part of the Immanuel family due to financial constraints.”

Families who are currently seeking a place for their child at a Jewish secondary school for September 2025 are encouraged to contact the Immanuel College Admissions Team immediately (admissions@immanuelcollege.co.uk) as spaces are limited and demand remains high.