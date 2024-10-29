Increased demand in breast cancer support over past year
Chai Cancer Care says 17% of all appointments have been for women diagnosed with the disease
Chai Cancer Care has reported a rise in the number of people it is supporting following a breast cancer diagnosis.
To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the charity has released new figures to highlight the need for increased awareness and support for people affected by a diagnosis.
Chai says that over the past year, 17% of all appointments were for women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Between 1 October 2023 and 30 September 2024, it facilitated a total of 22,046 appointments for people impacted by cancer, with 3,834 of those appointments supporting individuals with breast cancer.
This represents a nearly 2% increase from the previous year, when Chai supported 3,766 breast cancer patients.
Diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023 with no prior family history, Sara* in her late 40s, is one such client.
She says: “Having cancer is really complicated. As well as managing your daily care, you must project manage a lot of things and there are so many decisions to have to make – the people I know who have had cancer, are all in their 80s and above. I know I’m in my late 40s, but I don’t feel very young any more.”
She adds: “I have been getting the most amazing support from Chai. When you’re feeling vulnerable and not sure in yourself, there’s nothing like being surrounded by so many special people.”
This year has also seen the launch of Chai’s support group for individuals who have tested positive for the BRCA 1 or 2 gene mutation, who have not been diagnosed with cancer.
Since the NHS Jewish BRCA testing programme began in January, which allows people in England over the age of 18 with at least one Jewish grandparent to be tested, the need for support has increased. The BRCA gene mutation affects 1 in 40 Ashkenazi Jews and 1 in 140 Sephardi Jews, compared to 1 in 250 in the UK general population.
Chai Cancer Care chief executive Lisa Steele said: “The rising number of women affected by breast cancer, and the increased awareness around the BRCA gene mutation, remind us how crucial it is for people to seek support early. At Chai, we are here for every individual and family affected by a diagnosis, offering a safe and compassionate space.
She adds: “Whether through counselling, physical therapies, or support groups, we are committed to walking alongside those facing this journey. I encourage anyone who has been affected, or who may be at risk, to reach out.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.