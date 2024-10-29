Increased demand in breast cancer support over past year

Chai Cancer Care has reported a rise in the number of people it is supporting following a breast cancer diagnosis.

To mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the charity has released new figures to highlight the need for increased awareness and support for people affected by a diagnosis.

Chai says that over the past year, 17% of all appointments were for women diagnosed with breast cancer.

Between 1 October 2023 and 30 September 2024, it facilitated a total of 22,046 appointments for people impacted by cancer, with 3,834 of those appointments supporting individuals with breast cancer.

This represents a nearly 2% increase from the previous year, when Chai supported 3,766 breast cancer patients.

Diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2023 with no prior family history, Sara* in her late 40s, is one such client.

She says: “Having cancer is really complicated. As well as managing your daily care, you must project manage a lot of things and there are so many decisions to have to make – the people I know who have had cancer, are all in their 80s and above. I know I’m in my late 40s, but I don’t feel very young any more.”

She adds: “I have been getting the most amazing support from Chai. When you’re feeling vulnerable and not sure in yourself, there’s nothing like being surrounded by so many special people.”

This year has also seen the launch of Chai’s support group for individuals who have tested positive for the BRCA 1 or 2 gene mutation, who have not been diagnosed with cancer.

Since the NHS Jewish BRCA testing programme began in January, which allows people in England over the age of 18 with at least one Jewish grandparent to be tested, the need for support has increased. The BRCA gene mutation affects 1 in 40 Ashkenazi Jews and 1 in 140 Sephardi Jews, compared to 1 in 250 in the UK general population.

Chai Cancer Care chief executive Lisa Steele said: “The rising number of women affected by breast cancer, and the increased awareness around the BRCA gene mutation, remind us how crucial it is for people to seek support early. At Chai, we are here for every individual and family affected by a diagnosis, offering a safe and compassionate space.

She adds: “Whether through counselling, physical therapies, or support groups, we are committed to walking alongside those facing this journey. I encourage anyone who has been affected, or who may be at risk, to reach out.”