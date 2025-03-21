Influencer deletes altered photo of Jason Isaacs after broadcaster steps in

An influencer who digitally removed a yellow hostage ribbon from a photo of actor Jason Isaacs has taken the post down following intervention from entertainment network Sky.

The incident occurred during a press junket in Thailand for the third series of White Lotus, currently airing on Sky Atlantic. British actor Jason Isaacs, who is Jewish, wore the yellow ribbon as a symbol of solidarity with the hostages still held in Gaza — as he also did at the British Independent Film Awards.

Zainab Jiwa, a London-based journalist and internet personality described by Vogue as specialising in red carpet coverage, conducted the interview and later posted a photo to her own social media accounts in which the ribbon had been digitally erased.

Sky, which had no involvement in the altered image, confirmed it had requested the post’s removal after being made aware of the edit.

“Sky operates to the highest of editorial standards and this image and subsequent post was not a part of our campaign,” a spokesperson told Jewish News. “It was posted without our knowledge and we asked for it to be removed as soon as we were made aware.”

Jiwa did not respond to Jewish News’ request for comment.