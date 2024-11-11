Interfaith vigil for British hostage held in Gaza
Supporters of 28-year-old Emily Damari held silent protest outside a Palestinian film festival in Leeds
British hostage Emily Damari was the focus of a silent vigil at the launch of an film festival attended by Labour MP Richard Burgon.
Thirty people from all faiths attended the event on Friday to remind Burgon and attendees of the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival, that the 28-year-old continues to be held.
The aim of the vigil outside of the Howard Assembly Room was to re-enforce the recent appeals made by Emily’s mother, Mandy Damari, calling for politicians to do more to aid the release of her daughter.
In a recorded message, Ms Damari said: “It’s not widely known or acknowledged that a British national has been held hostage in Gaza for one year now. I need her back with me now, alive, before it is too late for her.
“Bring all the hostages home – the living back to their families and the murdered for a respectable burial.”
Sam Morein, who helped to organise the Leeds vigil, said: “It is really important to remember that Emily is not a poster, she is a person. We want to do whatever we can to raise awareness about Emily and the other hostages.
“Our aim was to remind Mr Burgon and those who attended the opening night of this film festival that there are still 101 innocent civilians who were brutally kidnapped on October 7th 2023 and continue to be held in the most horrendous conditions by Hamas.”
In 2014, Mr Burgon was recorded on film saying: “The enemy of the Palestinian people are Zionists, and Zionism is the enemy of peace and the enemy of the Palestinian people. I’m proud to say not only wouldn’t I be a member of Labour Friends of Israel, I’ve never been a member of Labour Friends of Israel.”
After initially claiming that he did not recall making these comments he later expressed regret.
