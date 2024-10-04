Iranian supreme leader calls missile attack on Israel and Oct 7 ‘legal and legitimate’
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei labels Israel a 'vampire' in rare Friday prayers sermon in Tehran
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described his country’s missile attack on Israel and the earlier October 7 Hamas atrocity as “legal and legitimate”.
In an attempt to show he was still in control of events in the Middle East as Hezbollah suffered huge setback, the Iranian leader claimed the actions were the “minimum punishment” for Israel’s “astonishing crimes.”
In his first Friday prayer sermon in five years Khamenei told a large crowd in Tehran that Iran will not “procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty” in confronting the “vampire” that is Israel.
The Iranian leader called Israel a “tool” for the United States “to take control of all the lands and resources in the region.”
At one point in the speech he claimed Israel “won’t last long” as he suggested the Hamas October 7 massacre was also a legitimate action.
“There is no doubt that the Zionists and the Americans are dreaming – the Zionist entity will be uprooted from the ground, it has no roots, it is fake, unstable, and exists only because of American support,” said Khamenei.
In his speech he also praised Hassan Nasrallah, the former Hezbollah chief who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last week.
“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is no longer with us, but his spirit and his path will continue to inspire us forever. He was the high-standing flag against the Zionist enemy. His martyrdom will further increase this influence.
“The loss of Nasrallah is not in vain. We must stand up against the enemy while strengthening our unwavering faith,” Khamenei told the gathering.
Khamenei also called Hezbollah a “blessed tree” that grew steadily under the leadership of Nasrallah.
“It is the duty and responsibility of all Muslims to help the blooded people of Lebanon and to support Lebanon’s jihad and the battle for al-Aqsa mosque,” he added
Khamenei also suggested Iran was leading the fight for the Palestinian cause saying:”No international law has the right to object and protest against the Lebanese and Palestinians for standing up for themselves against the occupation.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.