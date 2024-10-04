Iranian supreme leader calls missile attack on Israel and Oct 7 ‘legal and legitimate’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has described his country’s missile attack on Israel and the earlier October 7 Hamas atrocity as “legal and legitimate”.

In an attempt to show he was still in control of events in the Middle East as Hezbollah suffered huge setback, the Iranian leader claimed the actions were the “minimum punishment” for Israel’s “astonishing crimes.”

In his first Friday prayer sermon in five years Khamenei told a large crowd in Tehran that Iran will not “procrastinate nor act hastily to carry out its duty” in confronting the “vampire” that is Israel.

The Iranian leader called Israel a “tool” for the United States “to take control of all the lands and resources in the region.”

At one point in the speech he claimed Israel “won’t last long” as he suggested the Hamas October 7 massacre was also a legitimate action.

“There is no doubt that the Zionists and the Americans are dreaming – the Zionist entity will be uprooted from the ground, it has no roots, it is fake, unstable, and exists only because of American support,” said Khamenei.

In his speech he also praised Hassan Nasrallah, the former Hezbollah chief who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last week.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is no longer with us, but his spirit and his path will continue to inspire us forever. He was the high-standing flag against the Zionist enemy. His martyrdom will further increase this influence.

“The loss of Nasrallah is not in vain. We must stand up against the enemy while strengthening our unwavering faith,” Khamenei told the gathering.

Khamenei also called Hezbollah a “blessed tree” that grew steadily under the leadership of Nasrallah.

“It is the duty and responsibility of all Muslims to help the blooded people of Lebanon and to support Lebanon’s jihad and the battle for al-Aqsa mosque,” he added

Khamenei also suggested Iran was leading the fight for the Palestinian cause saying:”No international law has the right to object and protest against the Lebanese and Palestinians for standing up for themselves against the occupation.”