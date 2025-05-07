Iranian terror suspects ‘planned to attack Israeli embassy in London’
The Times reported the west London embassy was allegedly a target
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
The Israeli embassy in London was a target of an alleged Iranian terror plot, The Times has claimed.
Police swooped after a group of men, including at least seven nationals, were believed to be planning an attack on the embassy in Kensington, west London.
Counter-terrorrism police arrested eight men at different locations in two major counter-terrorism operations, including two in north-west and one in west London.
Police have refused to publicise details of the alleged plot but The Times and later the Telegraph reported on Wednesday that the embassy was the main target.
Armed counterterrorism police and military personnel were videoed raiding a property in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, before dragging out one of the suspects.
The other men were arrested in Swindon, west London, Stockport and Manchester.
Four men, aged between 29 and 46, are in custody being questioned. A fifth, aged 24, has been bailed.
A 33-year-old man was charged with preparation of terrorist acts after allegedly attempting to break into the Israeli embassy in west London last month.
But that case is understood to be unrelated to these arrests.
