Irmgard Furchner, convicted in 2022 of complicity in Nazi crimes, dies at 99
Furchner is likely the last person to be convicted of direct complicity in the Holocaust, which ended 80 years ago
A German woman who was convicted at age 97 of aiding in the murder of 10,500 people during the Holocaust has died at 99.
Irmgard Furchner’s death was announced by the court in northern Germany that determined last year that she was an accessory to thousands of murders that took place at a Nazi concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.
“It is not about putting her behind bars for the rest of her life,” Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, said at the time. “It is about a perpetrator having to answer for her actions and acknowledge what happened and what she was involved in.”
Furchner had tried to avoid appearing in court by fleeing her senior home in Itzenhoe, a town in northern Germany, by taxi, the previous year. She was found in a local commuter train station.
Furchner — who was a secretary to Paul-Werner Hoppe, the SS commander of Stutthof, located outside Danzig, now Gdansk in Poland — was also convicted of attempted murder in five cases after a trial in which dozens of survivors testified.
The judges agreed that Furchner, through her work, knowingly supported the murder of 10,505 prisoners by gassings, by terrible conditions in the camp, by transfer to the Auschwitz death camp and by forced death marches at the end of the war.
She was given a two-year suspended sentence by a youth court, where she was originally tried because of her age at the time of the crimes.
“I am sorry for everything that happened,” she said after she was sentenced, in a statement that local news reports said had been a surprise. “I regret that I was in Stutthof at that time. That’s all I can say.”
Furchner appealed the verdict. Last year, her appeal was rejected. She was likely the last person to be convicted of direct complicity in the Holocaust, which ended 80 years ago.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.