Isaac Herzog ‘looks forward to working with Keir Starmer to bring the hostages home’

Israel’s president said welcomed Sir Keir Starmer’s election and said he’s looking forward to working with working with the new prime minister to deepen bilateral ties and bring home the hostages.

Becoming one of the first world leaders to offer his congratulations in a 5.15 am post on Twitter/X, the president wrote: “I send my warmest congratulations to Keir Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom”.

President Herzog added his “deepest appreciation and gratitude to outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people especially during this most difficult period”.

The former Israeli Labor leader, Merav Michaeli, also sent good wishes to Sir Keir. She wrote: “Warmest congratulations to my friends Keir Starmer and David Lammy — Britain’s new prime minister and foreign secretary — and to the entire party for an important victory in the elections. As leader of the Israeli Labor Party, I worked extensively alongside Keir, David and UK Labour to strengthen the ties between the countries and promote our shared values of equality and freedom.

“This is no ordinary victory: it is a beacon of hope for social democratic parties around the world in an era that is becoming more and more radical and conservative. And now, if Britain can make the change, we in Israel can (and should!) also make the necessary change for the sake of our democracy and for the security we owe to future generations”.

“We also wish to express our deep gratitude to the outgoing MPs for their dedicated service and support of our community. Your efforts have been greatly appreciated”.

Among the very last results to be announced was the result of the Hendon election. After three recounts, David Pinto-Duschinsky became the Labour MP for the constituency — the first Labour success since Andrew Dismore lost the seat in 2010 — beating Conservative Ameet Jogia by just 15 votes. This makes Hendon Britain’s most marginal constituency. Pinto-Duschinsky joins Dan Tomlinson, who becomes Chipping Barnet’s first Labour MP since the constituency was created, and barrister Sarah Sackman in Finchley and Golders Green, making all three Barnet MPs members of the Labour Party.

In another marginal, Bury South, Christian Wakeford, who crossed the floor from Conservative to Labour in 2022, retained the seat for Labour, winning 19247 votes to beat Rabbi Arnold Saunders for the Conservatives. Rabbi Saunders achieved 9,886 votes with the Reform UK candidate in third place on 6,865 ballots.