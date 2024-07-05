Isaac Herzog ‘looks forward to working with Keir Starmer to bring the hostages home’
Congratulations also came from former Israeli Labor leader Merav Michaeli
Jenni Frazer is a freelance journalist
Israel’s president said welcomed Sir Keir Starmer’s election and said he’s looking forward to working with working with the new prime minister to deepen bilateral ties and bring home the hostages.
Becoming one of the first world leaders to offer his congratulations in a 5.15 am post on Twitter/X, the president wrote: “I send my warmest congratulations to Keir Starmer. As he prepares to enter Downing Street as Prime Minister, I look forward to working together with him and his new government to bring our hostages home, to build a better future for the region, and to deepen the close friendship between Israel and the United Kingdom”.
President Herzog added his “deepest appreciation and gratitude to outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for his leadership and for standing with the Israeli people especially during this most difficult period”.
The former Israeli Labor leader, Merav Michaeli, also sent good wishes to Sir Keir. She wrote: “Warmest congratulations to my friends Keir Starmer and David Lammy — Britain’s new prime minister and foreign secretary — and to the entire party for an important victory in the elections. As leader of the Israeli Labor Party, I worked extensively alongside Keir, David and UK Labour to strengthen the ties between the countries and promote our shared values of equality and freedom.
“This is no ordinary victory: it is a beacon of hope for social democratic parties around the world in an era that is becoming more and more radical and conservative. And now, if Britain can make the change, we in Israel can (and should!) also make the necessary change for the sake of our democracy and for the security we owe to future generations”.
“We also wish to express our deep gratitude to the outgoing MPs for their dedicated service and support of our community. Your efforts have been greatly appreciated”.
Among the very last results to be announced was the result of the Hendon election. After three recounts, David Pinto-Duschinsky became the Labour MP for the constituency — the first Labour success since Andrew Dismore lost the seat in 2010 — beating Conservative Ameet Jogia by just 15 votes. This makes Hendon Britain’s most marginal constituency. Pinto-Duschinsky joins Dan Tomlinson, who becomes Chipping Barnet’s first Labour MP since the constituency was created, and barrister Sarah Sackman in Finchley and Golders Green, making all three Barnet MPs members of the Labour Party.
In another marginal, Bury South, Christian Wakeford, who crossed the floor from Conservative to Labour in 2022, retained the seat for Labour, winning 19247 votes to beat Rabbi Arnold Saunders for the Conservatives. Rabbi Saunders achieved 9,886 votes with the Reform UK candidate in third place on 6,865 ballots.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.