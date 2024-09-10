Islamist activist jailed after provoking ‘immediate unlawful violence’

A notorious Islamist activist, who was at the centre of one of the recently elected pro-Palestine MP’s election campaigns, has been jailed for attempts to spark “immediate unlawful violence.”

Majid Novsarka, also known as Majid Freeman, was sentenced to 22 weeks in prison after being convicted of public order offences after riots flared in his home city of Leicester in September 2022.

Freeman was previously at the centre of the pro-Palestine MP Shockat Adam’s election campaign in Leicester South which saw him oust former Labour minister Jonathan Ashworth in the July general election.

Riots had erupted in Leicester on September 17, 2022 over tensions between Muslim and Hindu communities.

Jewish News understands Freeman was found to have circulated false claims about local Hindus which was intended to provoke local Muslims.

The court decided he intended “immediate unlawful violence” and had used “abusive words with the intention that violence would be provoked” as violence flared in the city.

In a statement released after he was jailed Freeman claimed:“I should have never stood trial for defending the Leicester community.”

When he campaigned for independent MP Adam ahead of the July election, Freeman was filmed harrassing Labour’s Ashworth with a camera over his stance on Gaza.