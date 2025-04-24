Israel deletes message on social media offering condolences after Pope’s death
Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide are also instructed to delete similar posts
The Israeli government deleted a social media post offering condolences over the death of Pope Francis only hours after posting it.
It is understood that Israeli diplomatic missions worldwide were also instructed to delete similar posts and not to sign Vatican embassy condolence books.
But Israel’s foreign ministry confirmed it would be sending and envoy – its ambassador to the Holy See – as a representative to attend the funeral of Pope Francis
The decision to keep the representation at the lowest level possible is a sign of how far Israel’s relations with the Vatican have deteriorated since the start of the war in Gaza in 2023, diplomats said.
A post on Israel’s offical X account on Monday readL “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. May his memory be a blessing. It was posted alongside an image of the Pope visiting the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
But it was subsequently deleted. Officials at the Foreign Ministry said its publication was an “error.”
Israel sent both then-president Moshe Katsav and then-foreign minister Silvan Shalom to the last funeral of a pope who died in office, that of Pope John Paul II in 2005.
Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, died on Monday, aged 88, following a serious bout of double pneumonia earlier this year.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had not commented on the pope’s death as of Wednesday afternoon, nor had the foreign ministry issued a statement.
Opposition MK Gilad Kariv attended a mass held in Jerusalem on Wednesday for Francis, saying he was doing so to apologize for the government.
“I’m here to express my condolences on behalf of the vast majority of Israeli citizens to both Christian believers who live in Israel and to the hundreds of millions of Catholic Christians around the world,” he told The Times of Israel.
Kariv harshly criticized the government for not doing the same.
“I’m ashamed by the fact that the Israeli government and the Knesset did not release an official message of condolences,” he said.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.