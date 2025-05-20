Israel ‘endangering what’s left of its moral authority’ with Gaza aid restrictions
In a letter published by the FT philanthropist Arabella Duffield becomes the latest high-profile critic of Israel's decision to restrict aid reaching Gaza
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
One of the community’s most prominent philanthropists and public health experts has joined growing criticism of the Israeli government’s decision to restrict humanitarian aid reaching Gaza.
In a letter published by the FT, Dr Arabella Duffield warns that Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is “endangering what’s left of its moral authority” by firstly withholding aid, and then “agreeing to resume only limited humanitarian supplies.”
Declaring herself to be a Zionist whose family have deep ties to the state of Israel, the daughter of Dame Vivian Duffield and trustee of the Clore Israel Foundation, writes that while Hamas had indeed conducted “unspeakable acts of violence” on October 7 2023, “none of this misery is the fault of the children of Gaza.”
Duffield, the grand-daughter of Charles Clore and chair of Weizmann UK, said she has been asked, through her expertise as a nutritionist, how it is possible that anyone is experiencing starvation in the region.
Without foreign journalists being allowed into Gaza since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas she argues that without any media presence, the data from humanitarian organisations must serve as a warning.
“Malnutrition is not rocket science,” she writes in the letter published by the FT on Monday.
“If there is no food going into a place, and if there is no food being grown in a place, then what do people eat?”
Duffield adds:”I imagine myself as the desperate mother of young children in Gaza whose husband has died. How would I feed them?”
She notes that historically the Allies had blockaded Germany during the First World War, and Germany and Finland had “besieged Leningrad” during World War II, but Duffield writes that the horrors of both of these wars “resulted in a set of international laws and treaties preventing us from repeating these acts.”
Duffield suggests that Israel’s decision to firstly prevent aid reaching Gaza, and now to announce it will allow restricted supplies into the region is a stain on the Israeli government’s “moral” standing.
She ends by stating: “No one should ever make the choice to allow children to starve.”
Amidst international outcry over the threat of a famine in Gaza, Netanyahu announced on Sunday night that he would ease the 11-week aid blockade to prevent a “starvation crisis” in Gaza.
But the UN’s humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, claimed 14,000 babies could die in Gaza in next 48 hours without aid during an interview on Radio 4’s Today programme on Tuesday.
Asked how he reached this figure, he said; “We have strong teams on the ground.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.