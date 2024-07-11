Israel Guide Dog Centre launches project honouring beloved UK exec director

The Israel Guide Dog Centre (IGDCUK) held an emotional memorial reception for the late executive director of its UK arm.

Supporters, friends and family gathered in a private home to share memories of Martin Segal, who died in January at the age of 58 years old, and to launch a special project in his name.

The charity, set up more than thirty years ago, provides dogs for Israel’s 24,000 blind and visually impaired citizens.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Martin’s wife Rebecca, IGDCUK chair Jon Benjamin and IGDCUK treasurer Mason Bloom, all shared personal memories of Martin. Noach Braun, co-founder of the Israel Guide Dog Centre, joined the event from Israel and Mike Leventhal, founder of the US Friends of the IGDC, sent a special message from America.

The event launched a special project to name the entrance hall of the new veterinary clinic at the Centre in his memory.

Mason Bloom said: “Martin’s memory lives on with everyone at the Centre and with the guide dogs, PTSD and emotional support dog users who have been helped by the charity that owes so much to his passion and concern.”

Jon Benjamin described Martin as having “an honesty and straightforwardness but also depth and a quiet determination to help others and the causes he cared about, and of course his love for his family.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Rebecca said: “He was such a larger-than-life

character, a force of nature, and a man who wore his heart on his sleeve. He had an

incredible passion for Israel and the Israel Guide Dog Centre.”

Many of the charity’s Israeli clients, whose lives have been transformed as a result of being partnered with their own superhero dog, also sent in messages full of love for Martin.

Jewish News is supporting a yellow Labrador named Teddy in Martin’s honour. Currently being fostered by a volunteer puppy raiser, donations for Teddy will cover the food, medicines, vaccinations, toys and equipment he needs for the next 14 months until he starts training.