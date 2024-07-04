Israel is ‘evaluating’ new Hamas ceasefire demands
Terror group says it is 'eager to reach an agreement to stop the war' but has repeatedly turned down Israeli proposals, including one that would effectively have ended the war
Israel says it is “evaluating” new demands from Hamas regarding a ceasefire in the war in Gaza.
“The hostages deal mediators have conveyed to the negotiating team Hamas’s remarks on the outline of the hostages deal. Israel is evaluating the remarks and will convey its reply to the mediators,” Mossad said in a statement on Wednesday.
Hamas announced on Wednesday that it was “eager to reach an agreement to stop the war, and our communication with the mediators continues. We exchanged some ideas with the mediators with the goal of stopping the war and the full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.”
The terror group has, however, repeatedly turned down Israeli ceasefire proposals, including the latest and most comprehensive one presented by U.S President Biden, which would effectively end the war and release all hostages.
Hamas is insisting on guarantees that Israel won’t renew its attacks after the hostages have been released.
Haaretz quoted an Israeli official saying: “Hamas does not insist on a full cease-fire in the first stage, so the outline could allow for a humanitarian deal and lead to the release of the soldiers, women, the elderly and the sick. If Hamas violates the conditions, Israel will be able to return and fight.”
Both Hamas and Prime Minister Netanyahu have been criticised for torpedoing the ceasefire negotiations, with the Israeli leader constantly repeating that Hamas will have to be destroyed completely, regardless of a ceasefire.
Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets in recent months across the country, demanding the government agree to a ceasefire that will release all hostages.
