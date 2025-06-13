Israel launches strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities – country braced for retaliation
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack an urgent operation to disrupt Tehran’s imminent plans to build a nuclear weapon
Israel launched a preemptive military strike on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure overnight, targeting key enrichment and missile development sites, in what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called an urgent operation to disrupt Tehran’s alleged imminent plans to build a nuclear weapon.
Defence Minister Israel Katz confirmed the offensive early Friday morning local time, warning that a retaliatory attack by Iran is expected in the coming hours. “Following the State of Israel’s preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future,” Katz said in a statement.
Air raid sirens sounded nationwide, instructing civilians to seek shelter.
Netanyahu, in a recorded address, said the strike was based on intelligence indicating Iran was on the brink of completing a nuclear bomb. “We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program. We struck at the heart of Iran’s nuclear weaponisation program,” he said, specifying that targets included the main enrichment facility in Natanz, key nuclear scientists, and ballistic missile infrastructure. He added that the operation may unfold over several days.
The strike follows a week of heightened regional tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump had reportedly urged Netanyahu to hold off, favouring a diplomatic route to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions. Trump’s lead envoy on the matter, Steve Witkoff, reportedly cautioned Senate Republicans that any Iranian retaliation could lead to significant civilian casualties in Israel.
In recent days, the United States withdrew non-essential personnel from parts of the region. Israeli news outlet Walla reported Thursday evening that the Trump administration informed Netanyahu it would not offer direct military assistance for an Israeli-led strike. However, it remains unclear whether indirect support—such as mid-air refueling—might still be provided.
Last year, a similar round of hostilities saw Israel target Iranian military facilities, prompting an Iranian missile barrage that was largely intercepted with U.S. and allied assistance.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has “urged all parties to step back”.
He said the Government urged “all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently” after the strikes, adding that “now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy”.
He added: “The reports of these strikes are concerning and we urge all parties to step back and reduce tensions urgently. Escalation serves no-one in the region.
“Stability in the Middle East must be the priority and we are engaging partners to de-escalate. Now is the time for restraint, calm and a return to diplomacy.”
The attack appeared to be the most significant Iran has faced since its war with Iraq in the 1980s.
Sir Keir’s sentiments were echoed by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, who said stability in the Middle East was “vital” for global security.
“Further escalation is a serious threat to peace & stability in the region and in no-one’s interest,” he said in a post on X.
“This is a dangerous moment & I urge all parties to show restraint.”
