Israel confirms body of hostage Ron Benyamin has been recovered from Gaza

In an announcement on Saturday evening, an IDF spokesperson said Ron Benjamin’s body was recovered by its forces operating in Gaza.

Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said father-of-two Benjamin, 53, was “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Mefalsim Intersection, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza”.

Hagari said Benjamin was found along with three other murdered hostages whose repatriation was announced on Friday.

On Friday afternoon Hagari announced on Friday that the remains of Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila and Shani Louk were discovered in an overnight operation carried out by the military and Shin Bet.

All three attended the Supernova music festival near Re’im where they were murdered by Hamas terrorists and their bodies taken to Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Ron Benjamin, 53, was riding his bike in the Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel when he was taken hostage during the 7 October attack.

The group said he was a “family man who loved cycling” and that he “used to go out for a ride every Saturday, just as he did on that fateful Saturday when he was taken hostage”.

On Friday, October 6, Ron was with his wife in Jaffa. The next day, like every Saturday, he went for a cross-country bike ride with friends.

His abandoned car with gunshot marks was found near Kibbutz Mefalsim.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry had confirmed Louk’s death in late October. She was among the hundreds of mostly young adult Israelis killed at the music festival, which has become a symbol of the day’s horrors. Louk, 22, also became a symbol of the festival’s victims. A video of her dancing shortly before the raid went viral, and a photo of Hamas terrorists parading her body in a pickup truck spread widely.

Shani Louk’s father Nissim told Channel 12 that today’s announcement was painful but expected. “My wife Sara and I grieve with the families,” he said in a statement. “We will return all of our hostages — living and deceased alike. I congratulate our brave forces who, with determined action, returned our sons and daughters home.”