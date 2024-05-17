Israel confirms body of hostage Ron Benyamin has been recovered from Gaza
The remains of Ithree Nova festival victims - Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila and Shani Louk - were also discovered in an operation carried out by the military and Shin Bet
Israel has confirmed the body of hostage who was captured by Hamas militants while on a cycling trip has been recovered from Gaza.
In an announcement on Saturday evening, an IDF spokesperson said Ron Benjamin’s body was recovered by its forces operating in Gaza.
Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said father-of-two Benjamin, 53, was “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Mefalsim Intersection, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza”.
Hagari said Benjamin was found along with three other murdered hostages whose repatriation was announced on Friday. On Friday afternoon Hagari announced on Friday that the remains of Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila and Shani Louk were discovered in an overnight operation carried out by the military and Shin Bet. All three attended the Supernova music festival near Re’im where they were murdered by Hamas terrorists and their bodies taken to Gaza. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Ron Benjamin, 53, was riding his bike in the Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel when he was taken hostage during the 7 October attack. The group said he was a “family man who loved cycling” and that he “used to go out for a ride every Saturday, just as he did on that fateful Saturday when he was taken hostage”. On Friday, October 6, Ron was with his wife in Jaffa. The next day, like every Saturday, he went for a cross-country bike ride with friends. His abandoned car with gunshot marks was found near Kibbutz Mefalsim. Israel’s Foreign Ministry had confirmed Louk’s death in late October. She was among the hundreds of mostly young adult Israelis killed at the music festival, which has become a symbol of the day’s horrors. Louk, 22, also became a symbol of the festival’s victims. A video of her dancing shortly before the raid went viral, and a photo of Hamas terrorists parading her body in a pickup truck spread widely. Shani Louk’s father Nissim told Channel 12 that today’s announcement was painful but expected. “My wife Sara and I grieve with the families,” he said in a statement. “We will return all of our hostages — living and deceased alike. I congratulate our brave forces who, with determined action, returned our sons and daughters home.” Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do. For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain. Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life. You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with. 100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity... Engaging Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all. Celebrating There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride. Pioneering In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding. Campaigning Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance. Easy access In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people. Voice of our community to wider society The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large. We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.
In an announcement on Saturday evening, an IDF spokesperson said Ron Benjamin’s body was recovered by its forces operating in Gaza.
Chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said father-of-two Benjamin, 53, was “brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists at the Mefalsim Intersection, and his body was kidnapped to Gaza”.
Hagari said Benjamin was found along with three other murdered hostages whose repatriation was announced on Friday.
On Friday afternoon Hagari announced on Friday that the remains of Itzhak Gelerenter, Amit Buskila and Shani Louk were discovered in an overnight operation carried out by the military and Shin Bet.
All three attended the Supernova music festival near Re’im where they were murdered by Hamas terrorists and their bodies taken to Gaza.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said Ron Benjamin, 53, was riding his bike in the Kibbutz Be’eri in Israel when he was taken hostage during the 7 October attack.
The group said he was a “family man who loved cycling” and that he “used to go out for a ride every Saturday, just as he did on that fateful Saturday when he was taken hostage”.
On Friday, October 6, Ron was with his wife in Jaffa. The next day, like every Saturday, he went for a cross-country bike ride with friends.
His abandoned car with gunshot marks was found near Kibbutz Mefalsim.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry had confirmed Louk’s death in late October. She was among the hundreds of mostly young adult Israelis killed at the music festival, which has become a symbol of the day’s horrors. Louk, 22, also became a symbol of the festival’s victims. A video of her dancing shortly before the raid went viral, and a photo of Hamas terrorists parading her body in a pickup truck spread widely.
Shani Louk’s father Nissim told Channel 12 that today’s announcement was painful but expected. “My wife Sara and I grieve with the families,” he said in a statement. “We will return all of our hostages — living and deceased alike. I congratulate our brave forces who, with determined action, returned our sons and daughters home.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.