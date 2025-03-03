Israel takes over the IHRA presidency from the UK

Israel has taken over the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) after succeeding the UK.

Yad Vashem chair Dani Dayan has been appointed to the role of chair, after taking over from Lord Pickles, the UK’s Special Envoy for post-Holocaust Issues, following a short ceremony.

The UK term ran from March 2024 to February 2025, and the presidency’s theme, “In Plain Sight”, drew attention to the fact that the Holocaust did not happen in a dark corner.

This highlighted the nature of society that allowed the murder of 6 million Jewish men, women and children, and shone a spotlight on all those who had a part to play.

Israel’s presidency extends through February 2026 and coincides with the 80th anniversary year of the liberation of Auschwitz, which was marked on Holocaust Memorial Day in January.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Dayan said: “We are at a crossroads of generations, and the responsibility of preserving the memory and sharing the stories of the Holocaust will soon rest solely on our shoulders.

“The voices of victims and survivors demand that we honor their legacy by standing firm against Holocaust denial, distortion, and hatred.

“In a world witnessing a dramatic rise in antisemitism and grappling with the challenges and opportunities of emerging technologies, our obligation to historical truth has never been more critical.”

The UK presidency delivered our ‘My Hometown’ project, supporting young people across the IHRA membership in learning about their local Holocaust history. Fifty six schools from across 15 countries took part.

The UK also published the 80 Objects-80 Lives digital exhibition, delivered in partnership with the Association of Jewish Refugees.

In the exhibition, Holocaust survivors shared personal stories connected to their possessions in a series of eighty short videos.

The Association of Jewish Refugees also launched their new UK testimony portal bringing together UK testimony on one platform for the first time.

The UK hosted two plenary meetings, bringing together around 300 IHRAdelegates in Glasgow in June and London in December, to discuss efforts to strengthen Holocaust remembrance, education and research.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said: “Today, 80 years after the end of World War II and the Holocaust, the State of Israel assumes the leadership of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.

“It is our duty not only to remember the Holocaust but also to ensure the existence of the Jewish state, which serves as the guarantee of Jewish continuity for generations to come, while also preserving and passing on the memory of the Holocaust to future generations.”

The IHRA was created in 1998 and now boasts 35 member states, plus eight observer nations.