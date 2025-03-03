Israel takes over the IHRA presidency from the UK
UK presidency’s theme, 'In Plain Sight', drew attention to the fact that the Holocaust did not happen in a dark corner
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel has taken over the presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) after succeeding the UK.
Yad Vashem chair Dani Dayan has been appointed to the role of chair, after taking over from Lord Pickles, the UK’s Special Envoy for post-Holocaust Issues, following a short ceremony.
The UK term ran from March 2024 to February 2025, and the presidency’s theme, “In Plain Sight”, drew attention to the fact that the Holocaust did not happen in a dark corner.
This highlighted the nature of society that allowed the murder of 6 million Jewish men, women and children, and shone a spotlight on all those who had a part to play.
Israel’s presidency extends through February 2026 and coincides with the 80th anniversary year of the liberation of Auschwitz, which was marked on Holocaust Memorial Day in January.
Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Dayan said: “We are at a crossroads of generations, and the responsibility of preserving the memory and sharing the stories of the Holocaust will soon rest solely on our shoulders.
“The voices of victims and survivors demand that we honor their legacy by standing firm against Holocaust denial, distortion, and hatred.
“In a world witnessing a dramatic rise in antisemitism and grappling with the challenges and opportunities of emerging technologies, our obligation to historical truth has never been more critical.”
The UK presidency delivered our ‘My Hometown’ project, supporting young people across the IHRA membership in learning about their local Holocaust history. Fifty six schools from across 15 countries took part.
The UK also published the 80 Objects-80 Lives digital exhibition, delivered in partnership with the Association of Jewish Refugees.
In the exhibition, Holocaust survivors shared personal stories connected to their possessions in a series of eighty short videos.
The Association of Jewish Refugees also launched their new UK testimony portal bringing together UK testimony on one platform for the first time.
The UK hosted two plenary meetings, bringing together around 300 IHRAdelegates in Glasgow in June and London in December, to discuss efforts to strengthen Holocaust remembrance, education and research.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said: “Today, 80 years after the end of World War II and the Holocaust, the State of Israel assumes the leadership of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance.
“It is our duty not only to remember the Holocaust but also to ensure the existence of the Jewish state, which serves as the guarantee of Jewish continuity for generations to come, while also preserving and passing on the memory of the Holocaust to future generations.”
The IHRA was created in 1998 and now boasts 35 member states, plus eight observer nations.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.