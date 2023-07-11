Canadian cyclist wins stage victory for Israeli team in 2023 Tour de France
At 36, Michael Woods showed no signs of ageing as he beat competitors in the last stage of the famous French race
A new Israeli cycling team celebrated its latest success in the Tour de France race after Canadian cyclist Michael Woods became one of the oldest men to ever take a stage victory.
Michael Woods, 36, gave cheer to the Israel-Premier Tech team backed by Canadian-born Israeli businessman and cycling fan Sylvan Adams.
A late starter, Woods only took up cycling nine years ago, at the late age of 27, and his latest feat means that he is the first person to run a four-minute mile and also win a stage of the famous French cycle race.
“I’m still having a pinch-myself moment,” Woods said. “I can’t believe I made it. I’m really proud of myself and proud of my team. It’s special. I’ve always talked about winning a stage at the Tour de France and I finally achieved it.”
This is the Israel-Premier Tech team’s third stage victory, the other two coming in 2022, as Adams hailed the win as “one of the best days ever for the team”.
He added: “I’m so happy for Mike. It’s a great feeling to finish the first week of the Tour with a victory. There will be quite a nice celebration at the hotel tonight.”
The Israeli team now wants to exceed last year’s record. “We have two more weeks to hunt for more success,” said Adams. “We won two stages last year. How nice would it be to exceed that lofty result.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
Unlike other Jewish media, we do not charge for content. That won’t change. Because we are free, we rely on advertising to cover our costs. This vital lifeline, which has dropped in recent years, has fallen further due to coronavirus.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.