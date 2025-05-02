Israel trauma charity appoints new chief executive
UK Friends of NATAL welcomes Caroline Ratner, former chair of Jewish Women's Aid
The UK wing of NATAL, Israel’s apolitical organisation providing trauma and mental health treatment, has appointed former Jewish Women’s Aid chairman Caroline Ratner as its new chief executive.
The non-governmental organisation (NGO) was founded in 1998 to treat Israelis and their families who have suffered trauma directly or indirectly as a result of terror, war and military service.
On joining Israel’s leading centre of excellence for PTSD treatment, Ratner, who stepped down as chair of Jewish Women’s Aid in February after six years, said: “It is an honour to lead UK Friends of NATAL at such a critical time. NATAL’s work is based on principles that are close to my heart – compassion, healing, resilience and empowerment.
“I’m excited to start raising awareness, cultivating partnerships and raising much needed funds to ensure that trauma survivors in Israel receive the support they need.”
Chair of trustees Alan Jacobs said: “Caroline’s leadership experience at Jewish Women’s Aid and her ability to connect and inspire will be key to growing our support and impact at a time when trauma and resilience are front and centre for so many, both in Israel and in the UK.”
In a statement, NATAL said: “With the exponential growth in mental health needs in Israel following 7th October, the hostage crisis and the ongoing conflict, NATAL’s work is more critical now than at any point in its 27-year history.”
