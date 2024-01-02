Israeli airstrike kills Hamas terror leader in Beirut
Saleh Arouri is the highest-ranking member to be assassinated by Israel since October 7.
Hamas deputy leader Saleh Arouri was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut on Tuesday evening.
“I congratulate the IDF, the Shin Bet, the Mossad, and the security forces for killing senior Hamas official Saleh Al-Aruori in Beirut. Anyone who was involved in the October 7 massacre should know that we will reach out to them and close an account with them,” Likud MK Danny Danon wrote in a statement on X.
Lebanese Al Mayadeen news quoted Islamic Jihad political bureau member Ahsan Attia saying that Israel “will pay the price for its crimes, including the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri.”
Arouri is the highest ranking Hamas member to be assassinated by Israel since October 7. The 57-year-old was born in Ramallah, and helped found Hamas’ armed wing, Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.
He also served as Hamas deputy political leader and orchestrated Hamas activities in the West Bank.
