Israeli ambassador: Eighty percent of Palestinians supported 7 October

Israeli ambassador to the UK has continued to insist 80 percent of Palestinians supported the Hamas atrocities of 7 October.

In an interview with LBC’s Nick Ferrari, Tzipi Hotovely said the statistic proves “there is a long way to go” before there can be a viable Palestinian state.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s exchange, Hotovely said the International Criminal Court was “creating a massive mistake” by pursuing possible war crime charges against Benjamin Netanyahu.

Get The Jewish News Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

She also claimed Britain’s decision to suspend some arms export licences to Israel came at a time “we were very close to a hostage deal, and that was the wrong message”.

Asked about Keir Starmer’s repeated attempts to call for a process that would eventually lead to a two-state solution, Hotovely told Ferrari: “I think we’re so far away from even starting a negotiation… when 80% of the Palestinians supported atrocities of 7 October, there is a long way to go.”

The reason for this was clear, the ambassador suggested.

“It’s so simple – because Hamas took over the minds and hearts of Palestinians as ideology. Hamas is a terror organisation that believes that Israel shouldn’t exist. So it’s not like they’re into compromise or a two state solution. This is not ideology. You can read the Hamas charter. Hamas charter speaking about eliminating Israel.

“So when this is the majority of the Palestinians support this type of ideology, when 80% of the Palestinians supported atrocities of 7 October, there is a long way to go.”

Asked to clarify the 80 percent claim, Hotovely added: ” That comes from Palestinian research centres and I believe they keep on updating, but that was right after the attacks. The numbers were really shocking. I think the reason why we don’t have peace at the moment is because Iran is fuelling this radical ideology through its proxies in the region.”

In regard to allegations that Netanyahu’s conduct during the Gaza war should see him facing war criminal charges, the ambassador was adamant “the ICC doesn’t have jurisdiction over Israel.”

She added Netanyahu was a leader of “a democratic country fighting terrorism.”

Hotovely continued: “I think the ICC is creating a massive mistake by putting democratic leaders in a risk of not being able to protect their people, just like Britain was blamed for committing crimes. I’m sure your country didn’t commit any war crimes, our soldiers were making their best to fight in very, very hard arenas so it’s exactly the same.”

Asked about the rift with the UK government over the arms export suspensions confirmed earlier this month, she said “our opinion was quite clear. That was the wrong message, we were very close to a hostage deal, and that was the wrong message.”