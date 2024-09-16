Israeli-born teacher tells Lib Dem conference war will not solve Palestinian conflict
Magen Inon, lost both his parents Bilha and Yakov in the Oct 7th massacre, and was given a standing ovation after speaking at the conference in Brighton
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
A London-based Israeli teacher, whose parents were killed in the Hamas October 7th massacre, has said it is “insanity” to believe that conflict with the Palestinians can still be resolved by military means.
In a speech delivered at the Liberal Democrats conference in Brighton, Magen Inon, who lost both his parents Bilha and Yakov in the massacre, said:”We who advocate for peace are also called naive, but thinking that if you just hit someone harder, they will finally get it, they will finally give up, is pure insanity.
“It is time we face reality. There are roughly seven million Jewish Israelis and roughly seven million Palestinians between the river and the sea and no one is going away.”
Inon continued:“Menachem Begin, who was both the first right wing Prime Minister of Israel and the first to sign a peace treaty, said ‘war is affordable, but peace is inevitable’ at some point in the future.”
Introduced to the conference stage by Foreign Affairs spokesperson Layla Moran, Inon added:”“There will be an end to the violence between Israelis and Palestinians.
“The question is, how long will it take us to get there?”
Recalling his parents’ horrendous deaths, the teacher said:”We pray that they did not suffer in the last moments. And the only consolation I have is that they died together, inseparable in life and death. We miss them so much.”
He also used the speech to urge the Lib Dems to pressure the government to step up with efforts to support pro-peace civil society organisations in Israel and Palestine.
“Yesterday, hundreds of thousands of Israelis were marching the streets calling for a deal, calling for an end to the war and for the hostages to be brought back home,” he said.
“We need to support those Israelis who are marching in the streets. Similarly, there are Palestinians who are advocating for peace while advocating for a non-violent diplomatic process between Israel and Palestine. We need to support those forces in the Palestinian community.”
