Israeli embassy in London offered full support and protection after Washington murders
Keir Starmer condemns antisemitic shooting and says he stands 'shoulder to shoulder' with the community here
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Downing Street has confirmed it has offered the Israeli embassy in London full support and protection in the aftermath of the antisemitic murder of two staff members in Washington DC.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer also said he thoroughly condemned the shooting of the two Israeli embassy workers – Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim – who were shot at 9.05pm local time as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in the US.
“Antisemitism is an evil we must stamp out wherever it appears,” added Starmer, who said his thoughts were with the “colleagues, family and loved ones” of the victims.
He continued: “As always, I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community.”
The PM’s spokesperson also said Starmer stood “shoulder to shoulder” with the Jewish community in this country, and confirmed the government remaining in touch with the Israeli embassy here.
Starmer’s official spokesperson added:”As you know, we continue to provide around £18m a year in funding for protective security measures for Jewish community sites in the UK.”
But the government’s approach towards Israel’s actions in Gaza will not change as a result of the killings, the spokesperson indicated.
But he added this “does not take away at all from the fact that antisemitism is an evil that must be stamped out wherever it appears”.
Lord John Mann, the government’s antisemtism adviser, said the murders were “precisely the kind of extreme and barbarous antisemitic attack that I have been warning the UK Government about for some time.”
Discussing the incident on Sky News, Mann stressed that the UK had better systems in place to protect the community here than that seen in America.
The Community Security Trust’s Dave Rich told the news channel the community here was in “shock” over the murders, but that with a surge in antisemtic hate they were not unexpected.
Rich also stressed security services and counter-terror police had previously foiled a incidents in this country.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy also condemned the “appalling” incident in Washington DC.
“Horrified by the killing of two Israeli Embassy staff in DC,” he said in a post on X.
“We condemn this appalling, antisemitic crime.
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families and colleagues at this awful time.”
The suspect, identified as Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was seen pacing outside the museum before the shooting, Metropolitan Police chief Pamela Smith said.
When he was taken into custody, he began chanting “Free, free Palestine,” Smith added.
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.