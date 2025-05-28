Israel’s foreign minister: Arms embargos will lead to a second Holocaust
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar made the claim in two speeches in Jerusalem
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar has claimed arms embargos against his country will lead to a “second Holocaust.”
Speaking at his Foreign Minister’s event in Jerusalem, Sa’ar referenced attempts by countries to punish Israel over its war against Hamas in Gaza, while noting calls by Hamas and Iran for Israel’s destruction.
“If the calls and actions by countries and politicians to impose an arms embargo on Israel succeed — God forbid — the outcome would be the destruction of Israel and a second Holocaust,” said the minister.
Sa’ar added:”“Which states have drawn the necessary conclusions from these remarks and this reality?
“What is the meaning of actions or remarks, by politicians or countries, of imposing a weapons embargo on Israel.
“If these moves succeed — Israel will simply be destroyed.
“There will be another Holocaust, in the Land of Israel.
“This is in fact a way to deprive the Jewish nation of the means to defend itself. Means we so lacked during the long years of exile and the period of the Holocaust.”
Sa’ar delivered two speeches at the conference, on Tuesday night, and on Wednesday at an event held at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem.
“Israel is the most attacked and threatened country in the world,” he added.
“The attempt to deny Israel its right to defend itself is horrific.”
He said that the attempt by international courts and institutions to “tie Israel’s hands” was essentially stripping Israel of its right to self-defence.
The conference was organised to coincide with Israel’s presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA).
“We live in a time when the ancient ambition to destroy the Jewish people is once again gaining strength,” Sa’ar said.
“The new antisemitism is aimed at Israel – the State of the Jewish People – using slander, delegitimization, and double standards.”
“Today we have a strong Jewish state that fights our enemies.
“But antisemitism is rising around the world. It threatens us everywhere.
“We saw it in Washington last week. Yaron and Sarah, two staff members at our embassy – with bright futures – were murdered in an antisemitic terrorist attack.”
