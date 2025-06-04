Israel’s new aid delivery system blasted as ‘inhumane’ by UK minister
Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer comes under pressure from MPs across all parties to announce tougher action against Benjamin Netanyahu's government
Lee Harpin is the Jewish News's political editor
Israel’s newly introduced measures for aid delivery in Gaza are“inhumane, foster desperation and endanger civilians”, Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer has told the House of Commons.
In his latest statement to MPs the Labour minister said:“We are appalled by repeated reports of mass casualty incidents in which Palestinians have been killed when trying to access aid sites in Gaza.
“Desperate civilians who have endured 20 months of war should never face the risk of death or injury to simply feed themselves and their families. We call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events for the perpetrators to be held to account.
“Israel’s newly introduced measures for aid delivery are inhumane, foster desperation and endanger civilians.
“Israel’s unjustified block on aid into Gaza needs to end – it is inhumane. Israel must immediately allow the United Nations and aid partners to safely deliver all types of aid at scale to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity.”
He added:“It is deeply disturbing that these incidents happened near the new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution sites, they highlight the utterly desperate need to get aid in. The Israeli government says it has opened up aid access with its new system, but the warnings raised by the United Kingdom, United Nations, aid partners and the international community about these operations have materialised and the results are out.”
Shadow foreign secretary Dame Priti Patel also described recent events in Gaza as “harrowing”, adding: “These deaths and casualties near aid distribution centres should never have happened.
“Can the minister inform the House what discussions have taken place with Israel about these appalling events, and the status of any investigation, and what action will follow?”
MPs from across all parties lined up to urge the government to take tougher action against Israel.
Paula Barker, MP for Liverpool Wavertree, said: “What more evidence do we need to call this exactly what it is? A deliberate policy of annexation and genocide.
“Will the Government now take the long-overdue steps we have all been calling for for years, namely the recognition of Palestine, sanctions on extremist Israeli government ministers, suspension of all arms sales, and suspension of all trade?
“If we want to see a Palestinian state, we must do something now to prevent its erasure. The history books will not be kind to this Government unless we use every form of leverage at our disposal.”
Tory MPs Kit Malthouse, Jeremy Wright and Roger Gale all voiced frustration at Keir Starmer’s government for failing to do more to condemn Israel.
Malthouse claimed there was “no difference” between the stance of Labour and his own party in relation to the conflict.
