Israel’s President and Jewish leaders congratulate newly elected Pope Leo XIV

The President of Israel and Jewish communal leaders have congratulated the newly elected Pope Leo XIV on his election as the spiritual leader of more than 1.3 billion Catholics worldwide.

In a statement to Twitter/X, Isaac Herzog applauded Cardinal Robert Prevost, 69 years old and the first American pope, on “assuming this sacred and momentous responsibility” and sent him “warmest wishes from the Holy City of Jerusalem.”

Herzog added that he looked forward to “enhancing the relationship between Israel and the Holy See, and strengthening the friendship between Jews and Christians in the Holy Land and around the world” and hoped his papacy would “be one of building bridges and understanding between all faiths and peoples. May we see the immediate and safe return of the hostages still held in Gaza, and a new era of peace in our region and around the world.”

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) also sent congratulations, writing that they warmly welcomed the election of Pope Leo XIV, and extended “our heartfelt wishes for strength, wisdom, and compassion as he begins his mission as Supreme Pontiff.

“In an era that calls for moral leadership and unity across communities, we look forward to continuing and deepening the Catholic-Jewish dialogue, based on the Nostra Aetate declaration of 1965, rooted in mutual respect and shared values.”

The EJC reaffirmed their commitment to “working closely with the Holy See and the wider Catholic community to foster understanding, combat religious-based discrimination, and promote peace and human dignity across Europe and beyond.”

Phil Rosenberg, president of the British Board of Deputies, wrote: “Habemus Papam! Mazal Tov to Robert Prevost, the new Pope Leo XIV! May his papacy be one that sees the world come to peace, joining peoples, nations and faiths in dialogue, respect and friendship.”

Born in Chicago, the new Pontiff worked as a missionary in Peru for many years before being made an archbishop. Speaking from the Vatican balcony today to cheers from thousands of Roman Catholics devotees in St. Peter’s Square, he proclaimed: “May peace be with all of you.”