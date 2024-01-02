Israel’s Supreme Court strikes down controversial judicial reform
The "Reasonableness Law" was part of the government's attempt to weaken the Supreme Court, which caused weekly, unprecedented demonstrations across Israel.
Israel’s Supreme Court struck down the government’s controversial “reasonableness law” on Monday, thus ensuring that the court will continue to have full judicial oversigt over government decisions.
Eight justices ruled in favour of striking down the law while seven opposed. The law was an amendment to the Basic Law on the use of the reasonableness clause, which up until now has given the Supreme Court power to overrule government decision and appointments of ministers.
It was part of the government’s judicial overhaul aimed at weakening the Supreme Court, which brought unprecedented and weekly demonstrations across Israel every week until Hamas’ massacre on October 7 ignited a war.
The reasonableness clause was last used by the court in January when it ruled that Prime Minister Netanyahu’s appointment of Shas party leader Arieh Dery as Interior and Health Minister was unreasonable in the “extreme” due to Dery’s criminal past.
“In my view, it is not possible to square the amendment to the Basic Law on the Judiciary and the principle of the separation of powers and the principle of the rule of law, which are two of the most important characteristics of our democratic system. Such a violation at the very heart of our founding narrative cannot stand,” Supreme Court judge Esther Hayut said in a statement following the ruling on Monday.
“Today we must take an additional step and rule that in rare cases in which the beating heart of the Israeli form of constitution is harmed, this court is authorised to declare the invalidation of a basic law that has in some way exceeded the Knesset’s authority” she added.
As expected, Justice Minister Yaniv Levin blasted the justices, saying they are “taking into their hands all the authorities that are supposed to be divided between the three branches of government in a democracy. This creates a situation in which it is impossible to legislate even a Basic Law or take any decision in the Knesset or the government without the agreement of the Supreme Court, depriving millions of citizens of their voice.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party also criticised the decision, saying it was “unfortunate that the Supreme Court decided to issue a ruling at the heart of the societal disagreement in Israel when IDF soldiers from right and left are fighting and endangering their lives. The court’s decision contradicts the people’s desire for unity, particularly at a time of war.”
Netanyahu is yet to reveal whether he will respect the court’s ruling. National Unity party leader Benny Gantz, however, was clear in position: “The [High Court] ruling must be respected, and the lesson from conduct in the past year must be learned. We are brothers, and have a shared fate.”
Thank you for helping to make Jewish News the leading source of news and opinion for the UK Jewish community. Today we're asking for your invaluable help to continue putting our community first in everything we do.
For as little as £5 a month you can help sustain the vital work we do in celebrating and standing up for Jewish life in Britain.
Jewish News holds our community together and keeps us connected. Like a synagogue, it’s where people turn to feel part of something bigger. It also proudly shows the rest of Britain the vibrancy and rich culture of modern Jewish life.
You can make a quick and easy one-off or monthly contribution of £5, £10, £20 or any other sum you’re comfortable with.
100% of your donation will help us continue celebrating our community, in all its dynamic diversity...
Engaging
Being a community platform means so much more than producing a newspaper and website. One of our proudest roles is media partnering with our invaluable charities to amplify the outstanding work they do to help us all.
Celebrating
There’s no shortage of oys in the world but Jewish News takes every opportunity to celebrate the joys too, through projects like Night of Heroes, 40 Under 40 and other compelling countdowns that make the community kvell with pride.
Pioneering
In the first collaboration between media outlets from different faiths, Jewish News worked with British Muslim TV and Church Times to produce a list of young activists leading the way on interfaith understanding.
Campaigning
Royal Mail issued a stamp honouring Holocaust hero Sir Nicholas Winton after a Jewish News campaign attracted more than 100,000 backers. Jewish Newsalso produces special editions of the paper highlighting pressing issues including mental health and Holocaust remembrance.
Easy access
In an age when news is readily accessible, Jewish News provides high-quality content free online and offline, removing any financial barriers to connecting people.
Voice of our community to wider society
The Jewish News team regularly appears on TV, radio and on the pages of the national press to comment on stories about the Jewish community. Easy access to the paper on the streets of London also means Jewish News provides an invaluable window into the community for the country at large.
We hope you agree all this is worth preserving.